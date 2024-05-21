International
The EU has been, is and will remain a reliable security partner for Africa
HR/VP Blog Post – After eleven years of presence, all EU personnel from the EU Training Mission in Mali have returned to Europe. However, we remain strongly committed to the region: the people of the Sahel deserve peace and development and the EU stands ready to accompany them on this journey whenever and wherever they wish. Beyond the Sahel, the EU is and will remain a reliable security partner for Africa.
First I would like to pay warm tribute to EU military staff, both those deployed on the ground and those supporting the mission from Brussels, for their efforts and dedication in a complicated context. At the request of the country's authorities, EUTM Malihas trained over 20,000 Malian soldiers since 2013, assisting the Malian Armed Forces and G5 Sahel forces combat terrorist threats. After consultation with the de facto authorities of Mali, EU Member States have decided not to extend the mandate of our military mission. However, the channels of dialogue and cooperation remain open, especially through the civilian mission EUCAP Sahelhelping to strengthen Mali's internal security forces.
A difficult context
The departure of the EU TM Mali comes in the context of a series of coups taking place in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. This led to a split between these countries and ECOWAS, the West African regional organization, and the withdrawal of French and American forces, as well as the end of EU military and civilian missions present in Niger. At the same time, the growing presence of Russian mercenaries to aid these military regimes has resulted in more instability, more massacres against civilians, more looting of natural resources, coupled with massive disinformation campaigns against the EU.
These developments represent a significant obstacle for the EU's foreign and security policy, and we must learn with our member states all the necessary lessons to adapt to the new reality. That said, what is clear and unchanged is that the EU remains fully committed to the Sahel region. It is indeed critical to the security and stability of the African continent as well as Europe due to the ongoing terrorist threat and various trafficking in this vast and sparsely populated region. The people of the Sahel deserve peace, security, rule of law and development and we remain ready to accompany them on this journey whenever and wherever they wish. Unfortunately, recent events show that since the coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, terrorists are once again gaining ground in the region. New security actors cannot effectively counter them because they have neither the capacity nor the will to do so.
As the terrorist threat expands from the Sahel, the EU has increased its support for the Gulf of Guinea states through a new civil-military mission model based on the needs identified by Cte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Benin themselves. As part of a broader response pulling together prevention, development and humanitarian assistance, Security and Defense Initiative TheSupport of West African countries it will help them address instability and security challenges. In this context, I visited Ghana in October 2023 to deliver 105 military vehicles to the Ghanaian military forces. The first activities to strengthen the national capacities of these countries started last April.
A reliable security partner for Africa
The EU also remains a reliable security partner elsewhere in Africa. We have recently demonstrated it with ours EU Training Mission in Mozambique to help fight terrorism and restore security in the Cabo Delgado region. I visited this mission at its launch in September 2022. Faced with the first indications of what a new Sahel could become, the Mozambican authorities asked for our support. We set up this training mission in record time and provided equipment at the same time through the European Peace Facility, a new EU instrument set up in 2021. Using this facility, we have already committed more than 1 billion over three years to help the African Union and various African countries equip their armed forces and of security. In Mozambique, we also supported Rwanda's bilateral efforts and Rwanda's regional efforts Southern African Development Community. This timely combination allowed limiting the spread of the threat, although it has not completely disappeared. From next September, this mission will be developed to help Mozambique autonomously prepare and employ trained troops.
In Somalia, since 2010, our EU Training Mission also contributes to the building of the Somali National Army, providing strategic level advice and capacity building activities in line with Somali needs and priorities. And finally, at sea, we are helping to combat piracy by operation EUNAVFOR Atalantaoutside the horn of Africa and ours Coordinated Naval Presence in the Gulf of Guinea.
The European Union has always been, is and will remain a strong supporter of peace and security in Africa. A few setbacks will not change our steadfast commitment to these issues. The stakes are very high for the security of the continent, Europe and the world.
