International tourist arrivals reached 97% of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2024. According to UN Tourism, more than 285 million tourists traveled internationally in January-March, about 20% more than the first quarter of 2023 , highlighting the sectors near -Full recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

In 2023, international tourist arrivals recovered 89% of 2019 levels, while tourism export earnings remained at 97% and direct tourism GDP reached the same levels as in 2019.

The UN's tourism projection for 2024 points to a full recovery of international tourism with 2% growth over 2019 levels. In line with this, the latest data released by the UN's specialized agency for tourism show that:

However, it also recalls the need to ensure adequate tourism policies and destination management, aiming to advance sustainability and inclusion, while simultaneously addressing the sector's externalities and impact on resources and communities.

Middle East saw the strongest relative growth, with international arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 36% in Q1 2024, or 4% over Q1 2023. This follows an outstanding performance in 2023, when the Middle East became the region of the world's first to recover pre-pandemic numbers (+22%).

Europe, the world's largest destination region, surpassed pre-pandemic levels in a quarter for the first time (+1% from Q1 2019). The region recorded 120 million international tourists in the first three months of the year, supported by strong interregional demand.

Africa welcomed 5% more arrivals in the first quarter of 2024 than in the first quarter of 2019 and 13% more than in the first quarter of 2023.

Americas virtually recovered pre-pandemic numbers this first quarter, with arrivals reaching 99% of 2019 levels.

International tourism is experiencing a rapid recovery in Asia and the Pacific where arrivals reached 82% of pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2024, after a 65% recovery in 2023.

UN Secretary-General for Tourism Zurab Pololikashvili said: “The recovery of the sector is very welcome news for our economies and the livelihoods of millions of people. However, it also recalls the need to ensure adequate tourism policies and destination management , aiming to advance sustainability and inclusion by addressing the externalities and impact of the sector on resources and communities”.

By subregion, North Africa saw the strongest performance in Q1 2014 with 23% more international arrivals than before the pandemic, followed by Central America (+8%), the Caribbean and Western Europe (both +7%). Southern Mediterranean Europe exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 1%, while South America practically reached 2019 levels. Northern Europe recovered 98% of pre-pandemic levels, while Sub-Saharan Africa and North America recovered 95%.

According to available data, many destinations worldwide continued to achieve strong results in Q1 2024, including Qatar (+177% vs. Q1 2019), Albania (+121%), Saudi Arabia (+98%) ), Tanzania (+53%), Curacao (+45%), Serbia (+43%), Turks and Caicos (+42%), Guatemala (+41%) and Bulgaria (+38%).

The strong performance of international tourism can also be seen in the UN Tourism Confidence Index, which reached 130 points (on a scale from 0 to 200) for the period January-April, above expectations (122) expressed for this period in mid-January. .

Bills

International tourism receipts reached $1.5 trillion in 2023, a full recovery of pre-pandemic levels in nominal terms, but 97% in real terms, adjusted for inflation.

By region, Europe generated the highest revenue in 2023, with destinations earning $660 billion, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 7% in real terms. Revenue in the Middle East grew 33% over 2019 levels. The Americas recovered 96% of its pre-pandemic earnings in 2023 and Africa 95%. Asia and the Pacific earned 78% of its pre-crisis revenue, a remarkable result when compared to its 65% recovery in arrivals last year.

Total export earnings from international tourism, including revenue and passenger transport, reached $1.7 trillion in 2023, about 96% of pre-pandemic levels in real terms. Direct tourism GDP recovered pre-pandemic levels, reaching an estimated $3.3 trillion in 2023, equivalent to 3% of global GDP.

Several destinations achieved exceptional revenue results this quarter compared to 2019 levels based on available data, including Serbia (+127%), Turkey (+82%), Pakistan (+72%), Tanzania (+62%), Portugal (+61%), Romania (+57%), Japan (+53%), Mongolia (+50%), Mauritius (+46%) and Morocco (+44%).

Looking forward to a full recovery globally in 2024

International tourism is expected to fully recover in 2024 supported by strong demand, improved air connectivity and the continued recovery of China and other major Asian markets.

The latest UN tourism confidence index shows positive prospects for the upcoming summer season, with a score of 130 for May-August 2024 (on a scale of 0 to 200), reflecting a more optimistic sentiment than in beginning of this year. About 62% of tourism experts participating in Besim's survey expressed better (53%) or much better (9%) expectations for this 4-month period, covering the Northern Hemisphere summer season, while 31% predict performance similar as in 2023.

Challenges remain

According to the UN Panel of Tourism Experts, economic and geopolitical headwinds continue to pose significant challenges to international tourism and confidence levels.

The latest IMF World Economic Outlook (April 2024) points to a steady but slow economic recovery, albeit mixed by region. At the same time, persistent inflation, high interest rates, volatile oil prices and trade disruptions continue to translate into high transport and accommodation costs.

Tourists are expected to continue to look for value for money and travel closer to home in response to elevated prices and general economic challenges, while extreme temperatures and other weather events may affect many travelers' destination choices. This is increasingly cited by the UN Panel of Tourism Experts as a concern for the sector.

Uncertainty stemming from Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Hamas-Israel conflict and other growing geopolitical tensions are also significant downside risks to international tourism.

As international tourism continues to recover and expand, driving economic growth and employment worldwide, governments will need to continue to adapt and improve their tourism management at national and local levels to ensure that communities and residents are at the of this development.

