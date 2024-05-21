UK hits another carbon emissions target and refuses to roll back





The UK is on track to meet net zero ambitions by 2050, as the latest report shows it has once again exceeded targets to cut emissions

The 15% emissions surplus from the third carbon budget will not be carried forward and the government is expected to once again exceed the fourth carbon budget

The UK continues to meet ambitious climate targets and show leadership towards net zero Excess greenhouse gas emissions cut over the past 5 years will not be carried over to the next carbon budget as the UK is set to meet ambitious targets to reach net zero by 2050. This builds on the UK's success in becoming the first major economy to halve emissions since 1990, growing the economy by around 80%. The UK reached its legally binding emissions target by 15% between 2018 and 2022 as part of the Carbon 3 Budget. It is also set to reach above the Carbon 4 Budget between 2023 and 2027 proving that governments' proportional approach to net zero is in line with meeting the UK's climate targets, without burdening households with unnecessary costs. Under the UK's Climate Change Act, if the country emits less than the legal limit, the government has the power to deposit the excess into subsequent carbon budgets. The government's decision not to carry forward the surplus keeps the UK within its ambitious target with no extra room to emit greenhouse gases over the coming years. This is in line with advice given by the independent Committee on Climate Change. Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Justin Tomlinson said: By deciding not to carry forward our excess performance from the third carbon budget, we are doubling down on our commitment to reach net zero and we were already halfway there. This will keep the UK at the forefront of global efforts to cut its emissions, but we will do so while also lowering consumer bills. Professor Piers Forster, Interim Chair of the Climate Change Committee, said: The Committee congratulates the Government on its decision not to carry any surplus from the Third Carbon Budget. It is the right choice. It shows an understanding of climate science and the real need to accelerate progress in reducing emissions. We have halved our emissions since 1990. The next big challenge is to meet the UK's 2030 target, which is to decarbonise by 68% against 1990 levels. The Government has taken a sensible decision, in line with the advice ours, not to kick the can down the road. Now is the time for more investment in low carbon solutions across the country. Advise more on this in the next Committees Progress Report. Today's announcement confirms that the UK has now overachieved against 3 consecutive carbon budgets. The UK is also one of the few major economies to have a legally binding emissions reduction target covering 2035, the target of a 77% reduction on 1990 levels going beyond many other countries. Not only are the UK's carbon budgets some of the most ambitious in the world, but the government has set out more details than any other G20 place how they will be fulfilled. Since 2010, the UK has seen 300 billion of public and private low-carbon investment, with a further 100 billion of private investment expected by 2030, helping to support up to 480,000 UK jobs in 2030. Since September alone, companies have also announced plans for around £24bn of new investment, demonstrating their confidence in the UK's net zero transition.

