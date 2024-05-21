International news of local government 22.05.24





Here are the latest relevant and interesting stories from the local government sector that caught our attention. In this roundup of what's happening now in the world of local government, you'll find best practice, inspiration and more from across the sector. Global: New ranking of 1000 global cities released

Oxford Economics released its inaugural Global City Index yesterday, setting out to rank the world's 1,000 largest urban economies. Based on 27 indicators, the index ranked New York, London and San Jose, California as the world's top cities. While the index is dominated by the US and Europe, Tokyo ranked fourth, with Seoul and Singapore coming in at 41 and 42 respectively. From Australia, Melbourne ranked ninth, Sydney 16thand Perth 23st. Five broad categories are presented with varying weights; while New York ranked first for economy and London ranked first for human capital, Grenoble, France and Canberra ranked first for quality of life and Suva, Fiji ranked first for environmental factors, followed by Fortaleza, Brazil.

Bloomberg Czech Republic: All advertising has been removed in the Prague metro station

In an effort to regain public attention, Prague's Public Transport Company last week announced that it will keep one of its metro stations ad-free. The move is hoped to shift the focus to the stations' original design and new features introduced following renovations last year. The impetus for removing the ads is said to come from feedback from the public, who preferred how the station looked before the signs were put back up. Ads are expected to be moved elsewhere to compensate for the loss of ad space.

Mayor Italy: Europe's first wind phone lets people talk through grief

A lone phone booth on a rural farm in Tuscany doesn't sound particularly newsworthy, but it has a unique purpose. Believed to be the first of its kind in mainland Europe, the wind phone is an installation designed to allow people to speak to a lost loved one. Invented by a Japanese designer and taken to various locations in North America and Ireland, the Wind Phone is intended as a way for people to cope with their grief through a one-way conversation with someone they've lost. The installation is said to have been highly praised by the public in recent months. It is situated on top of the highest hill in the local area, to provide a panoramic backdrop and sense of privacy.

Mayor The climate tourism passport was launched in Seoul

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has launched an eco-friendly travel tourist card that allows unlimited use of low-cost public transportation during selected periods. The government's climate card tourist permit is designed for international tourists and short-stay Korean visitors and seeks to encourage greater use of environmentally friendly public transportation options. The pass offers 1, 2, 3 and 5 day options, with prices ranging from 5,000 KRW (2.89) to 15,000 KRW (8.66). The card also offers the same discounts (50%) at certain cultural facilities, such as the Seoul Science Center and Seoul Grand Park.

