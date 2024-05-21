International
This international film festival amplifies Latino voices with films that tell universal stories – Daily News
With nearly 100 films across all genres, the Los Angeles International Latino Film Festival returns to the heart of Hollywood this month with films that aim to capture the human experience from a Latino perspective and stories that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. .
“We really want and try to create a program that's really broad and really diverse so that we can cater to the different tastes that every member of the audience might have. We want to offer something for everyone,” said Diana Cadavid, director of industry programs for the Latin Film Institute, organizer of the film festival, which runs May 29-June 2.
The majority of the festival will take place at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood with a handful of films shown at Regal LA Live. The festival includes feature films, short and animated films plus episodic works, as well as panels, musical performances and awards.
“I think what the festival projects and shows is that there is incredible talent within the Latino community, both in the US and outside of the US,” Cadavid said. “The festival reflects how more and more filmmakers, especially in the US, are finding their voices,” she added.
Co-founded by East LA-born actor Edward James Olmos in 1997, the festival aims to showcase the best Latino stories from around the world with films from countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, Spain and of course , USA
“We bring films from Latinos from all over the world, but we have a very important focus on Latin American filmmakers. This is a major and important part of our program,” said Cadavid.
Films come from new and established filmmakers.
“As an audience member, you can come and enjoy the works of filmmakers who are at very different stages of their careers, who make films in very different genres,” she said.
The festival opens with “In the Summers,” directed by Alessandra Lacorazza, who is a queer Colombian-American writer-director and editor based in New York. It tells the story of sisters Violeta and Eva as they visit their reckless father, whose battle with addiction culminates in a devastating tragedy.
“It's a very moving film that illustrates the talent of Latino filmmakers in general and how we can tell stories that aren't stereotypes and how we can have universal ways of looking at the story,” Cadavid said. He won the Sundance Film Festival Best Director and the Grand Jury Prize for American Drama.
The festival will take its focus on US-based Latino filmmakers to a hyperlocal level this year with its new LALIFF Eastside program, which includes four films by LA-based filmmakers making their world premieres at Regal LA Live .
The line-up consists of films such as “FLY”, by Puerto Rican actor and writer Rafael Albarrán. The comedy follows former romantic partners Max and Rafael through their early days The covid-19 pandemic when the pair are quarantined under one roof along with Max's new boyfriend Hunter.
“It's funny, but it's also very touching and very good. It's an LA story,” Cadavid said.
The festival closes with the world premiere of Grassland, written and directed by Los Angeles residents William Bermudez and Sam Friedman.
Their film looks at the criminal justice system from the perspective of a single Latina mother whose illegal marijuana business is in jeopardy when her young son befriends their new neighbors; a white boy and his grandfather the cop.
“It's a very different movie than opening night. We definitely want to be able to show the different types of work that filmmakers are creating,” Cadavid said.
Los Angeles International Latin Film Festival
When: May 29 – June 2
Where: TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., and Regal LA Live, 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
Tickets: $15 for single show, $75 for opening night and $750 for all access
Information: laliff.org
