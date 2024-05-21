Glenn Hendrix Receives 2024 ABA International Section Lifetime Achievement Award | News and knowledge





Atlanta, May 20, 2024 Arnall Golden Gregory LLP (AGG) is pleased to announce that Glenn P. Hendrix, chairman emeritus of AGG and co-chairman of the firm's International Initiative, received the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Section of the American Bar Association (ABA). This prestigious award, which is the highest award the ABA International Section can bestow, is given to a member of the Section who is a practicing attorney and has made a significant contribution to the legal profession and its advancement of legal practice in an international context. Glenn has served the Section with the highest levels of professionalism, intellect and judgment, the ABA International Section said in a statement. He has made a lasting impact on the Section through his leadership, intellectual rigor, mentorship, innovation and representation of the Section. He has served as Section Chair (2009-10) and has provided leadership in each of the many other roles he has accepted in serving the Section. Thoughtful, purposeful and collegial, he leads with humility and by example. He illustrates a willingness and talent to build consensus. He has brought his world-class skills as an advisor and advocate to the Section, from his Chair of the International Judicial Affairs Committee to his long service as a member of the Section's Council, to his time as Chair and continuing today as Senior Advisor to the Chairman. . His comments are never given lightly and reflect serious consideration and analysis. He has mentored and continues to mentor and support generations of Section leaders always available and ready to listen to an issue, work it out and give advice and counsel. Glenn was honored at an event on May 8, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC To learn more, please click here. ABOUT ARNALL GOLDEN GREGORY LLP Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is an Am Law 200 law firm with offices in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Our client service model is rooted in taking a business sensitivity approach to fully understand how our clients' legal issues fit into their overall business objectives. Our transactional, litigation and regulatory counsel serve clients in healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, fintech/payment systems, global commerce/global mobility, life sciences, logistics and transportation, government investigations and government contracts . With our rich experience and knowledge, we don't ask if, we understand how. Visit us at www.agg.com.

