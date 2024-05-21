International
Record Memorial Day travel expected at Denver International Airport
As passengers prepare to travel or book a flight for the Memorial Day weekend, Denver International Airport officials say they are expecting a busy trip.
DIA spokesman Michael Konopasek discussed the Memorial Day trip with CBS News Colorado traffic reporter Brian Sherrod. Konopasek tells us they are expecting nearly 450,000 travelers from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27. This is record traffic by 9%, compared to 2023.
Officials expect more than 80,000 travelers on Thursday and Friday alone.
“You know the weekend is coming,” Konopasek said. “Maybe you have a Friday off and you can leave on Thursday. We've seen that over the last couple of years where these travel periods are getting a little bit longer with people having more flexibility in their work schedules.”
To make travel easier, DIA officials are offering TSA checkpoint availability:
South Security Checkpoint (located on level 5 at the south end of the terminal): The main checkpoint for standard screening is open from 3am to 1pm (next morning)
- Standard Check: This checkpoint is primarily intended for travelers who require standard screening.
- TSA PreCheck: There are four TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4am to 7:45pm located at the back of the checkpoint (near Baggage Claim 7). PreCheck passengers traveling after 20:00 can use South Security and receive a form of expedited screening.
- CLEAR Standard Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at this checkpoint for standard checking. CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck MUST use the CLEAR lane at the west security checkpoint between 4 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Limited Accessibility/Premium/Employee/Military Passenger Lane: This lane is located near the southeast corner of the checkpoint.
A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: Standard check-in only, open from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Standard Check: This checkpoint has a limited number of dedicated lanes for travelers requiring standard check. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.
Security Checkpoint West (located on Level 6 in the northwest corner of the Terminal): The main checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers, open from 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- TSA PreCheck: This checkpoint serves most of our TSA PreCheck passengers. These passengers must enter the checkpoint at West Security 3 (near Door 600).
- CLEAR PreCheck Customers: A CLEAR lane is available in West Security 3 of this checkpoint (near Door 600) for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck. CLEAR customers without TSA PreCheck must use South Security.
- Limited Accessibility/Premium/Employee/Military Passenger Lane: This lane is located in West Security 2 of this checkpoint (near Door 606).
- Standard Check: Standard Check passengers must use the West Security 1 entry point.
- RESERVATION DEN: Passengers with reservations can find their entry point at West Security 2 (near Door 606).
- Improved technology at this checkpoint allows passengers to leave items such as liquids and laptops in their bags.
Another good reminder; check out sites like Flightaware.com and FlyDenver.com. FlightAware is a great place to check to make sure your flights are on time. FlyDenver can be used when looking for open parking spots and how long it will take to get through TSA.
|
