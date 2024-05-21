New version of EPD registration number | tidings





As the demand for Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) increases, more and more companies are applying for EPDs to demonstrate the environmental impact of products. This leads to an increase in volume in the general market globally as well as in EPD International. In response to such a need, we are issuing a new registration number format for EPDs to provide greater transparency and clarity. The new registration number will be generated in the International EPD System (IES) and will contain version update information in the last 3 digits. New format: EPD-IES-XXXXXXXXX:XXX

Old format: SP-XXXXXXX The letters in the new registration number The new registration number format consists of International EPD System indicator letters. The new registration number also provides users with information on the program operator in which an EPD is registered. The design of the new registration number brings clarity by introducing the letters IES which stands for International EPD System, replacing SP which is the initials of the Swedish program and is no longer representative of internationally generated EPDs. The design of the new registration number also takes into account the implementation of Social Product Declarations (SPDs) in EPD International, as fading the SP number can avoid misunderstanding and increase the overall clarity of the EPD and SPD in the registration number. Digits in the new registration number The design to increase the number of digits serves the purpose of version management. As the need for EPDs is expanding in scale, so is the need for registration numbers associated with EPDs. Including the version number in the last 3 digits after the colon allows the verified product to keep the same registration number, while providing clearer information about its version update for transparency purposes. How does the new registration number work in practice? When it comes to existing EPDs, the owner will receive duplicate registration numbers. The numbers are the same, but one version with the letters SP and the other version with the letters EPD-IES. This means that if users search for an EPD in our EPD library, they will arrive at the same EPD regardless of using the old or new registration number. For any update to the EPD that has new and old registration numbers, the system will automatically generate the new registration number with version number 002 and store it with the old registration number in this format EPD-IES-0369852: 002 (SP 369852) For a newly created EPD after the publication of the new ID number, the owner will only receive the new ID number.

