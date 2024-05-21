International
Agreement has been reached on the Interim Fiscal Framework for Northern Ireland
- The UK Government delivers on the plan to support sustainable public finances and services in Northern Ireland by boosting capital borrowing powers and securing long-term needs-based funding which will come into effect this year.
- The interim framework provides further clarity on the delivery of funding within the unprecedented $3.3 billion spending settlement confirmed by the UK Government in February.
The UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive have today, 21 May, reached agreement on an interim Fiscal Framework.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott met with Northern Ireland Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald this afternoon to sign the agreement, which represents an early and significant step in delivering on the commitment to new funding arrangements for the Northern Ireland Executive and investment in its future – as pledged in the UK Government's executive recovery financial package and the Defense of the Union Command document.
The deal gives the Executive greater certainty in the funding of public services, while enabling investment in infrastructure to grow the economy, boosting jobs and opportunities across Northern Ireland.
It is topped by a new needs-based funding formula, which will also mean that Northern Ireland will see a 24% increase in the Barnett formula if its funding falls below its relative need per head. It also contains an immediate £20m boost to the executive's annual capital borrowing power, which will rise in line with inflation from 2025-26 onwards.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott said:
This important deal will provide the Executive with further security and resources to deliver to the people of Northern Ireland.
We have moved swiftly to deliver our plan to address the most pressing issues facing Northern Ireland's funding and will continue to work with the Executive to deliver a fair and definitive Fiscal Framework enabled by the strength of our Union .
The text agreed between the two governments today also provides further clarity on the new approach to support stability, prosperity and sustainable public services in Northern Ireland.
The interim fiscal framework determines progress with other elements of the leaders' financial recovery package. As part of a commitment for the UK Government to pay off £559m of debt built up while there was a government gap, the Northern Ireland Executive agreed to publish a plan to deliver sustainable public finances by August 2024. The scope of this plan has now been agreed with HM Treasury ahead of publication in August.
The Executive is also required to publish a comprehensive and long-term Strategic Infrastructure Plan by Autumn 2024. The Framework sets out that the Plan will cover priority areas for action on infrastructure and how it will support prosperity and growth.
A new Public Service Transformation Board, made up of officials from the Northern Ireland Civil Service and the UK Government, supported by independent experts, will provide approval for £235m of ring-fenced funding to transform the public sector.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, said:
Our priority has always been to support the stability and fiscal sustainability of Northern Ireland through a restored Executive.
Today is a significant moment for Northern Ireland and honors this governments commitment to a new fiscal framework. It is an example of the best results achieved when the UK Government and the Executive work together.
There is still much work to be done and we stand ready to support the Executive to deliver on priorities in both this interim framework and the financial settlement as quickly and strategically as possible to ensure the full benefits can be realised. .
The UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive have committed to agreeing a final Fiscal Framework. Today's meeting marked the inauguration of the Joint Treasury Committee between the two governments. As committed within the Union Defense Command Document, this will be the forum for discussions on further tax devolution going forward.
All documents relating to the interim agreement on the Northern Ireland Executive's Fiscal Framework and today's inaugural Joint Treasury Committee are available online here.
