Global Affairs | News: Campus and Community Engagement…

As a daughter of Vietnamese immigrants who fled their homeland during times of violence and conflict, I always grew up with a passion to help those around me. As I am about to graduate with a Master's degree in Global Affairs with a Specialization in Global Conflict and Security, my final internship at MSI, a respected USAID consulting company, along with my position in the Office of International Programs and Services ( OIPS) as Mason Korea's Graduate Professional Student Engagement Assistant marked an important step in my journey. During my internship with MSI, I found myself immersed in the world of international development, where I assisted a project in Mozambique called MozMEL.

During my internship, I would be responsible for copy editing field office reports, controlling home office expenses, attending weekly meetings with various stakeholders and much more. From having no international development experience to having an incredible amount, this internship has been truly transformative in the way I see and work within the world of international development. With this internship, I embraced every opportunity to deepen my understanding of helping developing countries around the world.

Concurrently, I served as the Graduate Professional Assistant for Mason Korea Student Engagement on behalf of OIPS, where I played a vital role in providing a vibrant and inclusive community for Mason Korea students to engage. I was able to organize cultural events for students, study sessions, networking opportunities, and even field trips to our local zoos and Washington DC. among the diverse student body that is, George Mason University.

As I reflect on my journey from being an undergraduate student, to a master's student at GMU, I feel a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunities the Global Affairs program has given me that have allowed me to shape my personal and professional growth. I believe that with my educational pursuits coupled with my professional experiences, I will enter the workforce with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the complex landscape of international development, along with advancing my passions to promote peace. , justice and security for all on a global scale. For the Global Affairs program, thank you.