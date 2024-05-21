How to build stronger and more respectful partnerships with indigenous peoples and local communities

“Principles of Indigenous Partnership” developed with indigenous peoples and local communities to inform consent, cooperation and recognition

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today at the Global Fashion Summit 2024, Conservation International, alongside the Textile Exchange, releasing a first-of-its-kind set of guides for fashion, apparel and textile companies looking to collaborate with Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

Principles of Indigenous Partnership were developed in partnership between Conservation International and Textile Exchange with direct input and leadership from indigenous peoples and local communities. The principles include 12 criteria to guide companies to better focus the rights and perspectives of indigenous peoples and local communities in their product development initiatives and supply chains.

Worldwide, there are over 370 million indigenous peoples in 70 countries, and these communities protect about 80% of the world's intact biodiversity. However, recent research by Textile Exchange found that only 5% of 252 fashion companies surveyed said they were consulting with indigenous peoples on their company's nature and biodiversity strategies.

The creation and production of fashion and textiles affects indigenous peoples and local communities, influencing their culture, land and cosmology. At the same time, these communities and their traditional knowledge systems are often undervalued and excluded from the benefits of industry.

The guidelines aim to represent the perspectives of indigenous peoples and local communities. To achieve this, Conservation International worked with 33 representatives of indigenous peoples and local community stakeholders from around the world whose experiences with the fashion, clothing and textile industries span the value chain from sourcing and design to production and waste .

“It is critical to recognize that indigenous peoples have a rich and powerful fashion community and have knowledge, practices and designs that have been developed and passed down for millennia,” it said. Quinn Manson Buchwald, director of the Indigenous and Traditional Peoples Program at Conservation International, who co-led the development of the Indigenous Partnership Principles. “Not only have these nations and communities historically been excluded from ventures that affect their lives and design heritage, but the fashion industry can be known for extractive methods of sourcing materials that cause lasting damage to ecosystems that many peoples Indigenous people and local communities call them home.

“Furthermore, well-intentioned conservation strategies are often created without input from indigenous peoples and local communities, which risks violating indigenous land rights and alienating local communities from the land that defines their identity and provides their livelihoods ,” said Buchwald, who is one himself. citizen of Little Shell Chippewa Tribe of Indians Montana AND Federation of Manitoba Mtis. Such displacement often creates vulnerability and can increase exploitation.

The work of indigenous peoples is woven throughout industry supply chains, they play a vital role in ensuring the sustainable use of resources, protecting ecosystems from overuse and helping to limit the impacts of waste and pollution.

Effective partnerships with indigenous peoples and local communities considered among the best guardians of nature can guide fashion, clothing and textile companies towards more nature and biodiversity informed strategies that respect indigenous and indigenous rights, culture and intellectual property.

The Ten Principles aim to address this wide range of concerns and potential threats from the fashion industry on behalf of their indigenous peoples and local community partners, and contain guidelines such as:

Understand and reduce the environmental and social impact of your practices;

Obtain consent;

Respect native and local design; AND

Invest in the future of the craft and industry of indigenous peoples and local communities

“Now that the fashion sector is beginning to better understand and address its tremendous impact on the environment, it is a natural next step to look at ourselves in very male-led, mostly white face up and think about better inclusion across the industry,” said Virginia Borcherdt, senior director of sustainable fashion at Conservation International and co-director of the Indigenous Partnership Principles. “It's the right thing to do: establishing respect and recognition everything Our stakeholders help these companies comprehensively serve consumers and protect people and the planet.”

The principles of Indigenous Partnership for the fashion, clothing and textile industries will be officially presented during the Pathways to Indigenous Partnership panel in 2024 Global Fashion Summit.

QUOTE BANK

Dayana Molina, Designer and Indigenous Activist at NALIMO and consultant for the development of Indigenous Partnership Principlessaid (in her native Portuguese and translated into English):

“It is essential that we rethink current fashion models. The traditional influence of fashion is very harmful. The future of the planet depends on all of us. That is why it is so important that we reflect on all actions and social spheres; enabling future partnerships with indigenous populations that pollute less and generate more solutions.

Beth JensenSenior Director of Climate and Nature Impact at Textile Exchangesaid:

“The fashion, textile and clothing industry is only just beginning to really think about and understand the impact it has on nature and biodiversity. We hope this work supports the inclusion of local and local community voices from the outset of any strategic planning. and business integration activities.

Textile Exchange is very pleased to partner with Conservation International to take the next step to provide some industry-specific guidance in this area, ensuring that it is focused and led by Indigenous Peoples and local communities themselves.”

