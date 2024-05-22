School of Pharmacy News & Media Center | The International Botany Meeting welcomes new partners





The annual conference boasts high attendance, new offerings OXFORD, Miss. Oxford and the University of Mississippi once again played host to the botanical industry during the 22nd annual International Conference on Botanical Science. The National Natural Products Research Center organizes the annual event, this year in collaboration with the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the US Food and Drug Administration. Cara Welch, director of the FDA's Office of Dietary Supplement Programs at the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, served as the event's keynote speaker. Welch presented a retrospective of over 30 years of science-based regulation of dietary supplements. The conference is unique in that it brings regulators, industry, government and academia together on a platform to meet and discuss current regulatory aspects, said Ikhlas Khan, director of NCNPR. It helps attendees keep up with the latest science and regulations by bringing the best researchers in their fields to present and leading regulators to discuss current regulations. Stephen Duke, NCNPR principal scientist, delivered the 2024 McChesney Lecture, Natural Products in Food and Agriculture. The lecture, given for the first time during the 2022 conference, is named for former UM professor James D. McChesney, who was instrumental in founding NCNPR. For the first time, the conference was held as a joint meeting with the 7th World Congress of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants. As a result, sessions on Afro-Caribbean medicinal plants and ensuring the authenticity and quality of mushrooms were added to the list of events. The 2024 conference also saw an increase in attendance, surpassing 330 participants compared to 250 in 2023. We are excited about the tremendous success of this year's ICSB, said Donna Strum, dean of the School of Pharmacy. This conference not only highlights our commitment to excellence in botanical science, but also fosters an invaluable environment for innovation and collaboration among participants. We look forward to the continued growth and impact of this conference in the years to come. Plans are already underway for the 23rd annual conference, set for April 7-10, 2025. For more information about ICSB, visit https://oxfordicsb.org. By Natalie Ehrhardt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pharmacy.olemiss.edu/media/international-botanicals-meeting-welcomes-new-partners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos