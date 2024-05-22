Academics gather at the Vatican for the International Meeting of Sense





Scholas Occurrentes and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean organize the Sense International Meeting, with prominent research figures and young people in the Vatican from May 2123, to discuss some of the most important issues of our time.

By Lisa Zengarini A host of rectors from the world's leading universities, renowned academics, cultural figures and young influencers have gathered in the Vatican this week for a three-day international conference. The event is organized by the Pontifical Foundation Scholas Occurrentes, together with the Latin American Development Bank (CAF), within the framework of the University of Sense (Universidad del Sentido). This Vatican-based university, sponsored by Pope Francis and managed by the International Educational Movement Scholas Occurrentes, was created with the aim of addressing some critical issues that have been exacerbated by the contemporary global crisis of understanding, such as the impact of technology, the environment and mental health. The Sense International Meeting follows the collaboration between Scholas and CAF, which has included notable educational initiatives, including the launch of the first Laudato Sí school in May 2022. This initiative brought together 50 young representatives from various Latin American and Caribbean countries to discuss pressing environmental and social issues.







The director of Scholas Ocurrentes speaks to Vatican News about the organization's conference “Eco-Educational Cities”, currently taking place in Rome, which aims to encourage mayors … Furthermore, in May 2023, Scholas and CAF organized the first World Congress of Eco-Educational Cities, which brought together around 50 mayors from Latin America and Europe, to promote and disseminate sustainable development throughout the educational methodology developed by the educational movement and experiences. carried out by young people in their communities in the light of Pope Francis' idea of ​​integral ecology proposed in Encyclical Laudato si.“ The outcome of the progress of these previous initiatives will be discussed during the three-day meeting. The final session of the conference will take place on Thursday afternoon, May 23, in the Old Synod Hall, where participants will present their findings and recommendations to Pope Francis.

