From all over the world in the middle of nowhere

As students transition from high school to college, they face countless life changes that inspire both excitement and anxiety. Students leave their hometowns, say goodbye to families and pets, adjust to living in dormitories, and begin to form friendships with new peers. For some, arriving in Grinnell marks their first time living in a small town or living in the Midwest. For many international students, moving to Grinnell is also a transition to living in a new country.

To ensure that international students feel welcome at Grinnell and find opportunities to connect with the local community, Grinnell's Office of International Student Affairs offers the Friends of International Students (FIS) program. Approximately 100 new international students join Grinnell each fall, contributing to a community of international students who come from 56 different countries. Through FIS, members of the Grinnell community volunteer to serve as hosts for one of these students. Throughout the academic year, hosts introduce students to the local area and students invite their hosts to participate in campus life.

Emily Milenova 27, Sylvie, Marcel and Felix Lair.

ABOUT Steph AND Thomas Lair, the FIS program offered a unique opportunity to expose their children to different cultures. “This is our family's first year participating in the FIS program. We heard about it through other Grinnell participants and thought our kids were a great age (6, 5, 2) to join, ” explains Steph. “We understand the importance of making international students feel welcome in our community and also the importance of exposing our children to people from different cultures.”

With Thomas being a French citizen and Steph a native Grinnellian, they both wanted to raise their children as global citizens. “While we tend to focus on exposing our children to the French language and customs, we know that it is important to raise our children as global citizens so that they grow up understanding different cultures, customs and people.”

Their experience with the host student, Emily Milenova 27 from Sofia, Bulgaria has become rich. “Our favorite part of FIS has been watching our kids immerse themselves in the cultural knowledge that Emily shares with us. She has taught the kids about Bulgarian wrestlers, changes to our vacations, and even brought them some Bulgarian food after her trip home at Christmas.”

Pam Thielmann an ardent supporter of the FIS program, reflects on her experience as a leader: My husband Greg Thielmann 72 and moved to Mayflower in June 2023. Many people introduced us to the FIS program, which resonated deeply with us because of our extensive travels and Greg's career in foreign service. Welcoming international students into our home has enriched our lives. Our host girl, Delaney Nguyen 27, hailing from Hanoi, has become an integral part of our family, teaching us about her culture and broadening our perspectives. One of the highlights was the cultural evening in April, filled with performances and company.”

Nguyen said: When I was preparing for my college life in the US, I knew the transition would be extremely challenging. One of my biggest concerns was feeling lonely and homesick, which inspired me to apply for the FIS program. I wanted to find a 'home away from home' – a supportive surrogate family to help ease the adjustment. My host family was invaluable during those first difficult months. They were more than helpful in my transition to college life. I always feel welcome and comfortable. Whenever I felt cursed, overwhelmed, or troubled, they were there with open arms and ready to listen. Having their warmth, kindness and care made me feel like I could have a Grinnell family here.

Steph Lair also shared a memorable experience, “The kids loved the pumpkin carving event! It was fun to get creative and messy together, plus the cookies and lemonade were great! We also enjoyed taking Emily to a few events in Des Moines and Iowa City.”

Reflecting on their participation, Steph hopes Emily's family will feel reassured knowing she has a local family looking after her. “Even with the international distance, we really hope that her family finds comfort in knowing that she is part of this great program,” she says.

Emily is very smart! Marcel Lair, age 6

Emily is very kind! Felix Lair, age 5

Applications are now open

To learn more about the program and to register as a host, please visit www.grinnell.edu/FIS. Follow this link for Applications to participate as a host for the academic year 2024-2025 will be open until July 7. All individuals and families living in the Grinnell area are invited to apply. This is a one-year commitment and does not include residency.