DVIDS – News – Media Advisory: International UAS Student Competition Begins in Southern Maryland June 25





Hundreds of college and high school students from more than 70 schools around the globe will descend on Southern Maryland to compete their self-built drone systems in the 22nd annual RoboNation Student Unmanned Aerial Systems (SUAS) competition. on June 25-26 in St. Marys County Regional Airport. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) the Navy's aircraft development center has hosted, staffed and judged the competition since its inception in 2002. The RoboNations SUAS competition gives students an opportunity to showcase their engineering skills while fostering collaboration with the international STEM community and inspiring future aerospace talent. This year's Unmanned Obstacle Course challenges students to build an unmanned system that focuses on logistics transportation, requiring the systems to travel to a recipient, identify drop locations, and safely deliver a package autonomously by avoid other UAVs. Student teams that are top achievers in technical design, flight readiness and mission demonstration will take home up to $20,000 in cash prizes. Navy pilots and engineers, many who are former competitors themselves, will be on hand to help student teams get their systems airborne and safely navigate the course, and Navy leaders will serve as officials. security and competition judges. NAWCAD recruiters will also be on site to share employment opportunities with university participants. With a workforce of more than 17,000 people, NAWCAD is the largest employer in Southern Maryland and the largest source of STEM jobs in the DC regions. Teams this year will be joined by California Polytechnic State University, Cornell University, Purdue University, Ohio State University, Pennsylvania State University, University of California at Berkley, University of Illinois, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Virginia Tech and more . Additionally, the competition includes participation from international schools across Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, Norway and beyond. Meet the teams at suas-competition.org/teams. The event is open to the public. Guests can secure a free ticket online at shop.robonation.org/products/suas-2024-guests-tickets. NAWCAD employs more than 17,000 military, civilian and contract personnel. It operates test ranges, laboratories and aircraft in support of the test, evaluation, research, development and support of everything flown by the Navy and Marine Corps. Based in Patuxent River, Maryland, the command also has major sites in St. Louis. Inigoes, Maryland, Lakehurst, New Jersey and Orlando, Florida. RoboNation, a non-profit organization, is on a mission to provide hands-on robotics education, empowering students to tackle global challenges. With a portfolio of nine educational programs spanning K-12 and university levels, RoboNation cultivates the next generation of engineers, makers, fabricators, programmers and more. Participants in RoboNation programs represent the highly skilled workforce of tomorrow. Learn more at robonation.org. Date of receipt: 21.05.2024 Post date: 21.05.2024 15:36 Story ID: 471911 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, USA Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



this job Media Advisory: The UAS International Student Competition begins in Southern Maryland on June 25BY Brittany Dickerson

