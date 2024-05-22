The world reacts to the ICC prosecutor who is looking for Israel, the arrest warrant from Hamas Israel's War on Gaza News

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has applied for arrest warrants against senior Israeli and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said Monday that his office had applied for arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders for alleged crimes committed during the October 7 Hamas-led offensive in southern Israel and the subsequent war. Israel in Gaza.

Khan announced that his office had reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Khan also applied for arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri (also known as Deif) for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Here are some reactions to the announcement:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu said the ICC ruling was a shame and an attack on Israel.

I reject with disgust the Hague prosecutor's comparison between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas, Netanyahu said.

How dare you compare Hamas who killed, burned, slaughtered, beheaded, raped and kidnapped our brothers and sisters, and [Israeli army] soldiers fighting a just war?

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Herzog said any attempt to draw parallels between these cruel terrorists and a democratically elected government of Israel working to fulfill its duty to protect and defend its citizens in full compliance with the principles of international law is outrageous. and cannot be accepted by anyone.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Smotrich compared the ICC prosecutor's announcement seeking the arrest warrant for senior Israeli officials to Nazi propaganda.

We have not seen such a display of hypocrisy and hatred of Jews as that of the Hague Tribunal since Nazi propaganda, Smotrich said in X.

Hamas

Hamas denounced the ICC prosecutors' decision to seek arrest warrants against its leaders, accusing Karim Khan of trying to equate the victim with the executioner.

The group said it is seeking to quash the request, adding that the Khans' request for an arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Gallant was seven months late.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has welcomed the ICC's decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli leaders and has also denounced the decision to apply for arrest warrants for Hamas leaders.

We appreciate the decision of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for two Zionist war criminals, begins a statement from the office.

We see the issuance of these memos as a legal step in the right direction, despite their late arrival, she continues.

The office also said it regrets the fact that this step was accompanied by the issuing of similar decisions against some of the leaders of our people, referring to requests for arrest warrants against some Hamas officials.

Wasel Abu Yousef, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Yousef said the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves.

The ICC is being asked to issue arrest warrants against Israeli officials who are prosecuting genocide crimes in the Gaza Strip, he said.

Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative

Barghouti said that the ICC step affirms that no one is immune from international law.

We consider this the first step towards condemning the crimes of genocide committed by Israel's rulers and army against the Palestinian people in Gaza and holding them accountable for committing these crimes under international law and international humanitarian law, Barghouti said in a statement. . .

US President Joe Biden

In a statement, Biden called the application for an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant outrageous.

Let me be clear: Whatever this prosecutor may mean, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas, he said.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken

Blinken said in a statement that the United States rejects ICC prosecutors' request for arrest warrants for Israeli officials and Hamas.

He repeated the position of President Bidens and said: We reject the equivalence of Israel's prosecutors with Hamas.

France

France said it has long warned of the consequences of violating international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the unacceptable number of civilians killed in Gaza, as well as insufficient humanitarian access.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it supports the ICC, its independence and the fight against impunity in all situations.

But the statement did not explicitly say that France backed Khan to seek arrest warrants for both Israeli and Hamas leaders.

The statement added that France supports a lasting political solution in the region, saying it is the only way that will end the suffering of Israelis and Palestinians alike.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The UK prime minister's spokesman said the ICC ruling is not helpful in terms of achieving a pause in the fighting, the release of hostages or the receipt of humanitarian aid.

The UK, as with other countries, does not yet recognize Palestine as a state and Israel is not a state party to the Rome Statute, which outlines the ICC's areas of jurisdiction, the spokesman added.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Francesca Albanese said she understands that for the people of war-torn Gaza, the ICC prosecutors' move may seem too little, too late.

But for me it is a historic, historic day, Albanese told Al Jazeera.

It is no small thing that the prosecutor of the ICC [is seeking] The arrest warrants for two Israeli leaders and not just for war crimes, but for crimes that were committed deliberately and willfully, calls into question the whole state policy that has animated this campaign against the population in Gaza, she said.

Without excusing or justifying the crimes committed by Hamas, these crimes should be investigated and prosecuted. It should not have given Israel the freedom to launch a war which has turned into a genocidal war against the entire Palestinian population.

Palestine was a litmus test for the credibility of the court and of this prosecutor in particular. And after October 7, after October 8, he was forced to act, she added.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib

Lahbib said that any crime committed in Gaza should be prosecuted at the highest level.

The request filed by the prosecutor of the courts, Karim Khan, for arrest warrants against Hamas and Israeli officials is an important step in the investigation of the situation in Palestine, she wrote in X.

Belgium will continue to support the essential work of international justice to ensure that those responsible for all crimes are held accountable, the minister added.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Chancellor Nehammer said Austria fully respects the ICC's independence, but said the move to seek arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas officials at the same time was incomprehensible.

However, the fact that the leader of the terrorist organization Hamas, whose stated goal is the destruction of the state of Israel, is mentioned at the same time as the democratically elected representatives of that same state is incomprehensible, he said.

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala

The proposal by the chief prosecutors of the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for representatives of a democratically elected government together with the leaders of an Islamic terrorist organization is appalling and completely unacceptable, Fiala said.

We must not forget that it was Hamas that attacked Israel in October and killed, injured and kidnapped thousands of innocent people. It was this completely unprovoked terrorist attack that led to the current war in Gaza and the suffering of civilians in Gaza, Israel and Lebanon.

Palestinian rights groups

Rights organizations Al-Haq, Al Mezan and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights said Khan's decision was a crucial step towards ending impunity in Israel's war in Gaza.

In a statement, the three groups said the ICC's announcement follows tireless efforts by Palestinian and international civil society organizations demanding the issuance of arrest warrants for members of the Israeli war cabinet.

While we welcome charges of crimes against humanity, there is also a public catalog of genocidal declarations of intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, including the deliberate denial of aid, they said.

For these reasons, genocide as an additional crime should be included in an amendment to the charge.

Israeli rights group

BTselem, a leading Israeli human rights group, said: The era of impunity for Israeli decision-makers is over.

The international community is signaling to Israel that it can no longer maintain its policy of violence, killing and destruction without accountability. Likewise, the demand for arrest warrants against Hamas leaders for the crimes of October 7 is significant and draws a red line for harming civilians, it said in a statement.

The ICC's intervention and the ICJ's rulings are a chance for us Israelis to realize what we should have realized long ago: that maintaining a regime of supremacy, violence and oppression necessarily involves crimes and serious violations of human rights.

UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing

Balakrishnan Rajagopal welcomed the Khans' arrest warrant requests and said he believed the charges against the Israeli leaders were likely to stand.

Regarding ICC Prosecutor's request for warrant: Against Hamas, hostage-taking and murder charges likely to stand, but not others, Rajagopal posted on X.

Against Israeli leaders, all charges are likely to stand. And the missing charges include attacks against various civilian objects, including houses!

Human Rights Watch (HRW)

The international rights organization welcomed the ICC's decision.

Victims of serious abuses in Israel and Palestine have faced a wall of impunity for decades. This first principled step by the prosecutor opens the door for those responsible for the atrocities committed in recent months to answer for their actions in a fair trial, HRW said.

ICC member states must be prepared to vigorously defend the independence of the ICC as hostile pressure is likely to increase as ICC judges consider [Prosecutor Karim] Khan's request.