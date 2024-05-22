Global: International court sets groundbreaking precedent that will help protect oceans and people from climate damage





Answering it the first international advisory opinion from the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea issued today, which held that anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions constitute pollution of the marine environment that states have a specific duty to prevent, reduce and control, Mandi Mudarikwa, Director of Strategic Affairs of Amnesty International said: With global ocean temperatures at their highest ever recorded, the damage that fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions are causing to marine environments and human rights is devastating. Seas and oceans absorb large amounts of GhG emissions produced by fossil fuel use, but they are overheating, with negative impacts on marine life and the ecosystems on which millions of people depend. Rising global sea temperatures are also accelerating the melting of polar ice and rising sea levels, posing an existential threat to the small island states that sought the courts' opinion, as well as to the human rights of hundreds of millions of people living in sea ​​side. cities and communities. This legal precedent is likely to inform future climate justice cases in national, regional and international courts. Mandi Mudarikwa, Amnesty International's Head of Strategic Affairs The court's landmark opinion calls for action by the 169 states that are party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, including anticipating the risks associated with climate change and conserving the living marine resources it threatens. This legal precedent is likely to inform future climate justice cases in national, regional and international courts. An urgent full, fair and permanent phase-out of all fossil fuels and a funded transition to renewable energy sources is essential, with the most responsible emitting countries leading the way, both in reducing emissions and ensuring climate finance for lower income countries to mitigate, adapt and face the negative impacts of the climate crisis. Background The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, based in Hamburg, Germany, consists of 21 judges chosen from all regions of the world. Request for its advisory opinion, was done last year by the Small Island States Commission on Climate Change and International Law, a group of nine nations, to assess states' obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, a global treaty. Small island nations have contributed only a small share to global GHG emissions, but are among the states most vulnerable to climate change. The decision is likely to inform expected advisory opinions from the International Court of Justice, after a campaign led by students from the Pacific, and Inter-A American Court of Human Rights .

