Space officials outline key investments needed to ensure US maintains edge > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

The Defense Department remains focused on maintaining its edge in space as competitors try to shift the balance in the field, a senior Pentagon space official said today.
In testimony before a Senate Armed Services subcommittee, John D. Hill, deputy assistant secretary of defense for space and missile defense, outlined key investments in DOD's fiscal year 2025 budget request needed to keep pace with challengers USA in the space war. domain.
“We are clearly in a time of rapid change in the strategic space environment,” Hill told the Strategic Forces Subcommittee. “One who does not favor the slow or those who resist change.”
He pointed to efforts by China and Russia to rapidly field space and counterspace capabilities aimed at degrading and challenging the joint forces' use of space-based services that provide warfighters with key advantages on the battlefield. .
“The scale and scope of threats in space pose significant risks to the American people, to our national interests, [and] allies and partners,” said Hill.
Hill was joined by Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration, and Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, the Space Force's deputy chief of space operations, to testify before the subcommittee. They further emphasized the need for urgent action to maintain US leadership in space.
“Space has never been more critical to our nation's security, and the success or failure of the joint force depends greatly on the capabilities we present,” Guetlein said. “Repeated actions by both the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China underscore the urgency for action.
“Although we still maintain control of the space over our competitors, they are still working hard to close the gap and assert their dominance in the space,” he added. “We cannot allow this to happen.”
Hill highlighted key programs included in the DOD budget request aimed at ensuring the US is determined to maintain its dominance in space.
The budget request includes $33.7 billion for space programs in fiscal year 2025. These investments include $2.4 billion for space launch capabilities; $1.5 billion for more flexible position, navigation and timing; and $4.2 billion for more resilient and secure satellite communications.
The request also includes $4.7 billion for the development of new missile warning and tracking architectures and $12.3 billion for a variety of other capabilities aimed at increasing the resilience of DOD's existing space architectures.
Hill also highlighted key initiatives the department has taken recently to ensure warfighters maintain the space edge.
They include efforts to expand U.S. cooperation with allies to chart a path toward interoperability in space and strengthen collective deterrence. The department has also worked to remove barriers that have hindered information sharing between the services and allies.
Hill also highlighted this year's release of DOD's commercial space integration strategy, which outlines the department's approach to leveraging private sector space technology innovation.
The strategy highlights four priorities to achieve integration with trading partners.
First, it calls for outlining DOD requirements in contracts and other agreements to ensure that commercial solutions are available when needed.
Second, the strategy calls for integrating commercial solutions into the peacetime defense architecture—including planning, training, and day-to-day operations—to ensure warfighters can seamlessly deploy those solutions during crisis or conflict.
Third, the strategy calls for protection and defense against threats to U.S. national security space assets – including those in space and on the ground – and commercial space capabilities, where appropriate.
Finally, the strategy states that DOD will use its full range of financial, contractual, and policy tools to support the development of new commercial space solutions that have the potential to support the joint force.
During his testimony, Hill said the DOD will continue to advance key policy objectives to ensure the US maintains its edge in space.
“I believe the progress we have already made together will pay dividends for years to come,” he said.
