Canada signs $78 million bilateral agreement to help Newfoundlanders and Labradorians age with dignity





May 21, 2024 | Newfoundland and Labrador | Health Canada Every senior in Canada deserves to age in dignity, safety and comfort, no matter where they live. That's why the Government of Canada is investing nearly $200 billion over 10 years, including $5.4 billion in tailored bilateral agreements with the provinces and territories on Aging with Dignity. Today, the Honorable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labor and Seniors, on behalf of the Honorable Mark Holland, Minister of Health of Canada, and the Honorable Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services of Newfoundland and Labrador, announced a bilateral agreement. to invest $78 million over the next five years to help Newfoundlanders and Labradorians age with dignity. This funding builds on the approximately $256 million bilateral agreement that was announced with the province in March 2024. Federal funding will support Newfoundland and Labrador's five-year action plan to improve health care for seniors. The plan will: Improve home and community care systems Hire additional clinical staff to increase access to care and support; Leverage technology for new service delivery models and implement initiatives for timely access to support and home care needs, medications and medical equipment based on clinically assessed needs; Support individuals living with dementia through new community-based supportive care options and more training courses; AND Increasing opportunities for restorative and rehabilitative care in the community.

Improve palliative and end-of-life care Support a new 10-bed community hospice in Grand Falls-Windsor; Improving access to support and services for end-of-life individuals living at home; AND Improve palliative and end-of-life care through more training and education opportunities for care providers.

Strengthen the workforce Create a geriatric medicine scholarship at Memorial University; Funding increased wages for more than 1,500 personal support workers (PSWs) employed in personal care homes and to strengthen recruitment and retention initiatives for those who provide care; AND Supports training to improve health care outcomes and promote independence and well-being.

Increasing quality of care and quality of life through improving long-term care standards Ensure long-term care home standards are aligned with national standards; Improving the quality of life and quality of care, as well as the work-life balance of staff; AND Implement a person-centered approach to care through social and recreational programming, access to behavioral management specialists, and advanced dementia care education.

Progress on these broader initiatives and commitments will be measured against targets that Newfoundland and Labrador will publicly report on annually. Through this new agreement and the Working Together agreement signed in March 2024, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will work with the Government of Canada to improve the way health information is collected, shared, used and reported on Canadians; simplify the recognition of foreign credentials for internationally educated health professionals; facilitate the mobility of key health professionals within Canada; and fulfill shared responsibilities to support Canada Health Act to protect Canadians' access to health care based on need, not ability to pay. Recognizing the significant disparities in Indigenous health outcomes, the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are also committed to engaging and working meaningfully with Indigenous partners to support improved access to quality and appropriate health care services culturally. Newfoundland and Labrador's action plan is informed by ongoing engagement with its Indigenous partners and supported by recent tripartite discussions involving the federal government. All levels of government will approach health decisions in their respective jurisdictions through a lens that promotes respect and reconciliation with indigenous peoples. Newfoundland and Labrador and the federal government will continue to work together to improve health services and deliver outcomes for seniors across the province, including responding to the needs of rural, remote, Indigenous and other underserved populations and disadvantaged.

