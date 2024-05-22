Funding received to eliminate fly tipping in Wealden – Wealden District Council

More than £20,000 has been given to Wealden District Council to help prevent fly-tipping from burning the district.

Delivered by the Rural Payments Agency on behalf of DEFRA, the Fly Tipping Intervention Grant has provided the council with funding for projects that raise awareness of the Duty of Care for Household Waste.

Wealden Council welcomes the funding, which will be spent on an advertising campaign that helps householders make the right decisions when looking to someone other than the council to dispose of their waste and to make everyone aware of the need to use a registered waste hauler when disposing of their waste. loss.

Failure to take adequate steps to check that they are registered can lead to an unlimited fine and a criminal record if the remains are found with fly tips.

Councilor Gareth Owen-Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councilor for Waste and Customer Services, said fly tipping is an illegal offense usually committed by those who are not registered with the Environment Agency to transport garbage. Homeowners can directly help reduce fly tipping by making sure they always ask to see a Waste Carrier's License when they have waste to dispose of.

We want to keep our villages, towns, villages tidy and free from fly tips that damage our landscapes and the environment. They also cost the council money to remove them.

Last year the council cleared 677 fly tippers across the county at a cost of just over 49,000.

