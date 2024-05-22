Amnesty International publishes alarming report on the criminalization of human rights defenders in Mexico – JURIST





Amnesty International issued an alert REPORT on Tuesday, highlighting the arbitrary use of the Mexican criminal justice system to criminalize women human rights defenders. The report entitled “The persecuted: the criminalization of women human rights defenders in Mexico” focuses on the cases of three women: Ana Lorena Delgadilloa Mexican human rights lawyer working on women's and immigrants' rights, as well as disappearances and femicides, Marcela Turati Muoza Mexican investigative journalist covering human rights and social issues, including drug violence and its victims, and Mercedes Dorettian Argentine forensic expert who has investigated human rights violations internationally, particularly in Mexico. In 2016, the three women were illegally INVESTIGATE and overseen by the Specialized Office of the Sub-Attorney General for the Investigation of Organized Crime (SEIDO), the organized crime division of the Office of the Attorney General of Mexico, now known as FEMDO, the specialized prosecutor's office for organized crime. This state-sanctioned investigation was aimed at uncovering suspected offenses related to organized crime and kidnapping. According to Amnesty, it is not clear whether the investigation has ended or is still active. According to the report, the surveillance dates back to the year San Fernando massacres of 2010 and 2011, for which women were researching and working in their respective professions. In 2010, the Los Zetas drug cartel killed 72 immigrants of various nationalities in northeastern Mexico. A year later, the cartel was found responsible for the mass murder of 193 people, who were buried in 47 clandestine graves. In its Amnesty report Pretend violations of several basic human rights, including the right to privacy, freedom of expression, protection of human rights, the right to non-discrimination and due process of law. Also, the criminalization of the three women has severely affected their physical, psychological and professional well-being and they have not received compensation for the consequences suffered by the illegal investigation. Executive Director of Amnesty International Mexico, Edith Olivares Ferreto noted NGOs are concerned about the serious human rights violations committed by the Mexican criminal justice system. These violations have left the three women with little protection and without guaranteeing the basic standards of due process: In this context, the case of Ana Lorena, Marcela and Mercedes is emblematic of how the Mexican state arbitrarily uses the criminal justice system to harass, intimidate and criminalize human rights defenders. With this kind of persecution, the Mexican authorities are instilling fear not only in these three women defenders, but also in other human rights defenders, who have every right to contribute with their work in the protection of human rights. It is unthinkable that anyone will be prosecuted as a result of these efforts. All three levels of government have the obligation to ensure the protection of human rights and not to deepen impunity. The report and NGO statement highlight how Mexico's actions against human rights defenders can lead to unjust criminal charges and intimidation. Therefore, Amnesty recommends the Public Prosecution Service to stop the pursuit and surveillance of the three women, delete their personal data, investigate those responsible and offer reparations and public apologies.

