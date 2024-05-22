



News Corp and OpenAI sign landmark multi-year global partnership The companies join forces to enrich open AI generating products and platforms with premium journalism



News Corp and OpenAI for partnering in supporting the highest journalistic standards New York, NY & San Francisco, CA (May 22, 2024) News Corp and OpenAI today announced a landmark, multi-year agreement to bring News Corp news content to OpenAI. Through this partnership, OpenAI has permission to display content from News Corp masts in response to user questions and improve its products, with the ultimate goal of empowering people to make informed choices based on information reliable and news sources. OpenAI will gain access to current and archived content from News Corps' leading news and information publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barrons, MarketWatchInvestors Business Daily, FN, AND New York Post; The Times, The Sunday Times AND the sun; The Australiannews.com.auThe Daily Telegraph, The Courier Mail, The Advertiser, AND Herald Sun; and others. The partnership does not include access to content from any of News Corps' other businesses. In addition to providing content, News Corp will share journalistic expertise to ensure the highest standards of journalism are present in all OpenAI offerings. We believe this landmark agreement will set new standards for truth, virtue and value in the digital age, said Robert Thomson, News Corp Chief Executive. We are pleased to have found principle partners in Sam Altman and his reliable and talented team. understand the commercial and social importance of journalists and journalism. This landmark agreement is not an end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship in which we are committed together to create and deliver insight and integrity instantly. Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology, said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. We greatly value News Corps' history as a leader in breaking news reporting around the world and are excited to improve our users' access to its high-quality reporting. Together, we are laying the foundations for a future where AI respects, enhances and supports world-class journalism standards.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on the creation and distribution of authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses in a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information can be found at http://www.newscorp.com. About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. Its mission is to ensure that general artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. contacts

News Corp Corporate Communications

Jim Kennedy

212-416-4064

[email protected] Arthur Bochner

646-422-9671

[email protected] Kayla Wood

[email protected] Forward-looking statements This release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations or beliefs, as well as assumptions about future events, and these statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The words expect, estimate, anticipate, anticipate, believe, potential, should and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include statements about, among other things, the expected benefits of the partnership. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

