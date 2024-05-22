US Pacific Fleet Announces 29th RIMPAC Exercise > United States Navy > News





RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. As the world's largest international naval exercise, RIMPAC combines force capabilities in a dynamic maritime environment to demonstrate sustained interoperability across the spectrum of military operations. The theme of RIMPAC 2024 is “Partners: Integrated and Prepared”. To promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, Exercise RIMPAC is the premier joint and combined naval exercise, using and maintaining a world-class naval training environment. With inclusiveness at its core, RIMPAC fosters multinational cooperation and trust, leverages interoperability, and achieves relevant national objectives to strengthen integrated, prepared coalition partners. This year's exercise includes forces from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru , Republic of Korea, Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, United Kingdom and United States. Hosted by Commander U.S. Pacific Fleet, RIMPAC 2024 will be led by the commander of the U.S. 3rd Fleet, who will serve as the Combined Task Force (CTF) commander. For the first time in RIMPAC history, a member of the Chilean Navy, Commodore Alberto Guerrero, will serve as the CTF's deputy commander. Adm. Kazushi Yokota of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will serve as deputy commander. Other key leaders of the multinational force will include Commodore Kristjan Monaghan of Canada, who will command the naval component, and Air Commodore Louise Desjardins of Australia, who will command the air component. During RIMPAC, integrated and prepared partners train and operate together to strengthen our collective forces and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. RIMPAC 2024 contributes to the increased interoperability, resilience and agility needed by the Joint and Combined Forces to deter and defeat aggression by major powers in all domains and levels of conflict. Details of RIMPAC activities and images are available at http://www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac AND https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/RIMPAC2024. Media coverage of RIMPAC 2024 is authorized and encouraged, but in all cases will be coordinated through the Joint Combined Information Bureau (CJIB). Media interested in covering the exercise should fill out the following form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSTgxjVU15yNS-2OB_BKyzTxJQSjbVzecnbj5XU9vUke6QRQ/viewform?usp=sf_link Any additional questions/questions should be sent to [email protected], or the C3F PA team (619-767-4383). Contact information for the RIMPAC CJIB will be made available prior to the start of the exercise.

