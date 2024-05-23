A delegation of representatives from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Royal Canadian Legion NL Command and the Government of Canada, as well as other related organizations, will travel to the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial in France today (May 22) to bring home an unknown First World War soldier from this province.

The honorable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, will lead the provincial delegation. Premier Furey will be joined by the Honorable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation; the Honorable John G. Abbott, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure; and Lloyd Parrott, Member of the House of Assembly for the District of Terra Nova.

The Government of Canada is too DIRECTORS a delegation to France. Together, both governments will participate in a handover ceremony, officially repatriating the remains from the government of France. Prime Minister Furey, as head of government of Newfoundland and Labrador, has a very special role as the relative of the unknown, representing all those who lost loved ones during the First World War.

The delegation will return from France on Saturday, May 25, at approximately 19:00. 1st Trained War Soldiers), Garrison 5 CDSG along Boulevard, National War Memorial, Sergeants Memorial and CLB Armory.

From June 28 to June 30, the unknown will remain in state in the East Block Lobby of the Confederation Building. The public is encouraged to attend to pay their respects.

On Memorial Day, July 1, at 10:30 a.m., the unknown will be reburied. A funeral procession of members of the Canadian Armed Forces representing all services will accompany the coffin of the unknown to the site of the National War Memorial, where it will lie in its final resting place, the grave, which has such a poignant view from port of St.

The military service will be followed by a Royal Canadian Legion NL Command and Government of Newfoundland and Labrador led Remembrance Day ceremony commemorating the centenary of Remembrance.

Completed under the direction of Lt.-Col. Padre Thomas Nangle, commander of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, National War Memorial in St. Johns represents the collective sacrifice and service of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who have served in all branches of service, during wars, conflicts, engagements and peacekeeping efforts. .

More information on the National War Memorial and commemorative events can be found here.

quotas

As we begin the emotional journey to bring one of our own home, I find myself reflecting on the significant contributions and sacrifices made by a relatively small regiment of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. It speaks volumes about who we are as a people: strong, resilient and passionate. It is my special honor to serve as the relative of the unknown during this poignant moment in our provinces history.

The honorable Dr. Andrew Furey

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

2024 marks the centennial of the National War Memorial in St. As we stand together to commemorate this special milestone, we will also bury this unknown soldier, finally letting him rest where he belongs here in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dear Steve Crocker

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation

The repatriation of these bones is a historic day for our province. It recognizes the collective contribution and sacrifice of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served, fought and died in all branches of the military and related support services, especially those with no known graves. I am honored to be part of the delegation.

The Honorable John G. Abbott

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure

As a proud Newfoundlander and Labradorian and as a veteran, I am deeply honored to participate in the repatriation of the unknown soldier to France. This homecoming is a heartfelt tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, Royal Naval Reserve (Newfoundland), British Air Services, Newfoundland Merchant Marine, Newfoundland Forestry Companies and the Volunteer Aid Detachment. It underscores the enduring dedication and commitment of all who have served our nation. We will always remember and pay tribute to them as our unknown soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice and did extraordinary things to allow us the great freedoms we have today. Lest we forget.

MHA Lloyd Parrott

Circle of Terra Nova

The Royal Canadian Legion Command of Newfoundland and Labrador is extremely proud of its role, over the past five years, in this historic centennial commemoration project and the completion of Lt.-Col. The Dream of Thomas Nangles. It would be remiss of me if I did not publicly acknowledge the important unwavering support of Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Furey and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. I also want to sincerely thank the Government of Canada, Veterans Affairs Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Commonwealth War Cemetery Commission and the very hardworking Centennial Project Steering Committee. I assure our proud veterans, their families and loved ones, and the service men and women of our renowned Canadian Armed Forces that, at sunset and in the morning, We will remember them!

Gerald Budden

President, Royal Canadian Legion NL Commandery

-30-

Learn more

2024 marks the centennial of the Newfoundland National War Memorial; Commemoration to include the repatriation of an unknown First World War Newfoundland soldier

Progress continues on the renovation of the National War Memorial

Follow us on X @GovNL AND @TCAR_GovNL



10:00 am