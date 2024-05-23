OPM defends the rule to prevent the return of F's schedule, supports telecommuting at the time of the postponement of the return to the office

The Office of Personnel Management is defending a recently finalized rule aimed at preventing the return of Schedule F, a Trump-era policy that made it easier to fire career federal employees in policymaking positions.

OPM's acting director told the House Oversight and Accountability Committee that reintroducing such a policy would undermine civil service protections and turn the federal workforce into a 19th-century spoils system with great circulation.

Acting OPM Director Rob Shriver told lawmakers Wednesday that bringing back Schedule F would have a chilling effect on career federal employees and prevent them from providing honest feedback on policy issues. .

Bringing back Program F under another Trump administration or any other presidency, he added, would also make it more difficult for agencies to recruit and retain qualified employees.

If we were to send a message to the public that you are no longer prioritized in the federal government based on the skills, abilities, knowledge you have, but instead that you are doing to be evaluated based on some other non-meritorious factor, I think Capital Challenges human resources already facing the federal government will worsen dramatically, Shriver said.

OPM finalized a rule last month that strengthens civil service protections for career federal employees and prevents the return of Schedule F if former President Donald Trump wins the presidential election this November, or in any future administration.

It is critical that federal employees have the protections so that they are able to offer their honest advice, their honest opinions, even when they are unpopular or perhaps even when their opinion based on their expertise may be something the leadership would disagree with, Shriver said.

Leaders always have the opportunity to make the decision they need to make, and then federal employees must follow through and implement it. But it would do a great disservice to our system and a disservice to the American people, including national security and safety, if our experts were to relax and their ability to bring their honest analysis to bear on their leadership, he added. .

Democrats on the committee are seeking to take the OPM final rule one step further and pass legislation that would codify its content into law.

But Republican lawmakers said bringing back Schedule F would prevent career federal employees from undermining the policies of any administration, including the Biden administration.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) pointed to recent instances where federal employees have voiced opposition to President Joe Biden's policies in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Dozens of federal employees gathered on May 15 in front of the White House to protest the Biden administration's stance on the Gaza War. Government workers gathered on Nakba Remembrance Day, which marks the mass displacement of Palestine in 1948, with the emergence of the state of Israel.

The government employees are part of a coalition called Feds United for Peace and are calling for an end to government support for Israel.

This is staff at all federal government agencies, where people were walking out, organizing protest letters against Biden's policies, Biggs said. They are officially engaging in opposition to this administration's policy, which is fine with us because we are elected officials. But how is it okay for federal employees?

Shriver said federal employees must follow rules about taking annual leave and adhere to Hatch Act guidelines when engaging in any political activity.

OPM sets the rules, and then the agencies follow and enforce the rules. And with regard to questions about furlough, or the Hatch Act, those are always matters that are handled as management matters in an agency, he said.

After receiving questions about federal employees' ability to discuss the Israel-Hamas war at work, Office of the Special Prosecutor clarified last November that federations can share their opinions on the timetable, as long as it is not a statement for or against a political party.

To avoid legal trouble, Feds United for Peace leaders also encouraged federal employees not to use any government property or resources while planning protests.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), chairman of the government operations and federal workforce subcommittee, asked OPM what it was doing to ensure that federal employees are not, have not, and will not seek to undermine a president in neither side for their agenda, simply because they don't agree with it.

It was about civil service employees who are holding hostage not only key initiatives, but also the administration they serve, he said.

Shriver said a return to Program F would be a “fundamental transformation” of the federal workforce.

This takes us back to the 1800s, when we had a spoils system, when there was massive turnover among federal employees with every new election that changed. The people who were hired were hired based on their loyalty to that particular candidate. And I think that unchecked, a policy like Appendix F could open the door for a return to that,” he said.

Shriver told lawmakers that about 16,000 to 17,000 federal employees are fired or quit each year, less than 1% of the 2 million total federal workforce.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said the introduction of Program F under the Trump administration was intended to turn the nonpartisan civil service into an army of untrained and unqualified loyalists.

Connolly introduced the Civil Service Preservation Act, which would have required any president to seek congressional approval before significantly expanding exempt service. The bill has 36 cosponsors, including several Republicans.

While I am grateful that OPM's recent rule to strengthen and clarify protections for the nonpartisan career civil service is a great first step, the civil service will not be protected from reclassification unless it is codified into law and the executive order can is cancelled, – said Connolly.

Connolly said passing his bill and making it law would ensure that no future president, regardless of party, could with the stroke of a pen fire tens of thousands of federal workers who are currently protected by the law.

The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) told the committee in a letter that it urges lawmakers to reject efforts to give the executive branch the ability to override civil service rules by creating a broad new category services excluded, as seen. with schedule F.

Our federal workforce must be staffed with qualified individuals, not those brought into service because of political connections, NARFE National President William Shackleford wrote in his letter.

NARFE says it supports the Civil Service Preservation Act, “to prohibit the rollback of Appendix F or similar policies.”

Overturning the merit system is poor policymaking, opening up the return of the spoils system. “Instead, NARFE urges this committee to find common ground on issues of special concern, particularly those involved in the recruitment and retention of federal employees, so that the federal government can meet the demands of the future.” wrote Shackleford.

Feds return to office faster than private sector

Committee Republicans also urged OPM to expedite the return of federal workers to the office.

This president has given guidance that it's OK for federal employees to stay home, Sessions said.

But Shriver pointed to a recent report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office Report showing that federal employees are returning to the office at a faster rate than the private sector workforce.

Shriver said that more than half of the federal workforce, about 54% of federal employees do not telecommute at all. The remaining 46% are working a mix of office days and telecommuting.

For many, many years before the pandemic, the federal government was able to have people who could spend some of their time working in an alternate location, Shriver said.

Meanwhile, Shriver said OPM has provided training to more than 10,000 federal managers and supervisors on managing employees in a hybrid work environment.

The Biden administration is calling on agencies to bring their employees into the office at least 50% of the time.

With the shift to a hybrid workforce model, Shriver said OPM has vacated some of its leased office space around the country, but we have more work to do there to get to a steady state. .”

Those are the issues we're all grappling with today is how the intersection of labor agreements that are in place now aligns with our footprint, Shriver said.

The National Treasury Employees Union, in a letter to the committee, said telecommuting remains essential for the federal government to recruit and retain the best and brightest to deliver quality services to the American people.

NTEU National President Doreen Greenwald told lawmakers who provided examples of how telecommuting job vacancies are attracting more applicants and that telecommuting policies are helping agencies save money on real estate.

The union, she added, opposes arbitrary one-size-fits-all telecommuting restrictions and asked OPM to collect data on the effectiveness of telecommuting, develop best practices and assist management with training on the supervision of teleworkers.

Such initiatives are essential to the good functioning of telework programs, and NTEU fully supports methodical and thoughtful data collection and program review, Greenwald wrote.

