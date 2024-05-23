



Amnesty International said technology is contributing to the growing trend of human rights violations at borders in a research conference released on Tuesday. The brief documents the systematic exploitation of new technologies by state and non-state actors and calls for stricter regulation of development and deployment. Invasive technologies violate numerous human rights, including the right to privacy, non-discrimination, equality and the right to seek asylum. People crossing borders are particularly vulnerable, as the briefing explains that migrants, asylum seekers and refugees are already at high risk of exploitation and marginalisation, and technologies such as biometric sensors and drone surveillance further undermine their well-being. Private companies are responsible for much of the technology used for policing and identification purposes, and for making use of the data obtained. States also bear responsibility. In the conference it is clarified that “[s]States often experiment with new technologies in the asylum or immigration process for those who, for a variety of fundamental reasons, have the least ability to defend their rights, or seek redress when they are harmed.” In a world where poverty, political oppression and the climate crisis have seen us bear witness to strength DISPLACEMENT by 110 million people in 2023 alone, the conference calls for urgent action. Amnesty International Associate Eliza Aspen said that “[s]States have no obligation to private companies, but they do have an obligation to ensure that state and non-state actors respect the human rights of people on the move.” Amnesty International's recommendations to states include banning AI-based emotion recognition tools, holding tech companies accountable for human rights harms, and conducting human rights impact assessments and human rights protection impact assessments. data before and during the lifetime of the digital technologies in place. As for the responsibility of private companies, Aspen said that “[c]Companies developing these technologies must incorporate safeguards into their use and conduct human rights due diligence and data impact assessments prior to their deployment, not after abuses have already been committed. The conference also recommends that providers justify the necessity and proportionality of the measure compared to alternatives, and place on a pedestal the importance of consent to the receipt and agency over the use of personal data. The briefing is only the second of four from Amnesty International USA on the correlation between technology and inequality. Earlier in May, Amnesty published a REPORT documenting harm resulting from the use of the CBP One mobile app to people seeking asylum in the United States, thereby violating International Human Rights and Refugee Law Obligations of the US and Mexico. No doubt the announcements will continue to serve as grim reminders of state and corporate actions, and the dangers of invasive technology that continues to rapidly evolve.

