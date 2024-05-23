FSU mathematician elected to the board of directors of the well-known international scientific society

A distinguished research professor of mathematics at Florida State University has been elected to the board of a prestigious international scientific society.

Mathematics professor Richard Bertram, who also directs FSU Biomathematics Program and serves as a graduate faculty member at Program in Neuroscience AND Institute of Molecular Biophysicswill join the Board of Directors of the Society for Mathematical Biology (SMB) for the next four years, beginning in July 2024. Bertram, a 30-year member of the SMB, was elected to the role by his peers at the society.

I am honored to be elected to the board because I have been a member of SMB since the beginning of my academic career; society hosted the first conference I ever attended as a young graduate student in the 1990s, Bertram said. I'm looking forward to getting more involved in how the company works and learning how things work behind the scenes.

The Society for Mathematical Biology was founded in 1973 and promotes the development and dissemination of research and education at the intersection of mathematics and biological science. Board members are responsible for establishing and overseeing committees, making financial decisions about social awards and travel funding, planning conferences, and fostering collaborative research in the disciplines of mathematics, physics, and biology.

An interdisciplinary researcher at heart, Bertram's expertise in mathematics, data science, neuroscience and molecular biophysics strengthened his candidacy. This role will allow Bertram to build stronger relationships with other board members in the field of biomathematics, and as the only board member with neuroscience experience, he looks forward to encouraging opportunities for the society to expand its field and to promote new types of research.

I also hope that my presence on the SMB board will show students around the world who are looking to attend graduate school for mathematical biology that FSU has a strong program, Bertram said.

Bertram has collaborated for years with Michael Roper, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at FSU, on research on the insulin-secreting cells of the pancreas, using mathematical modeling and experimentation to investigate how these cells, known as beta cells, coordinate actions and secrete insulin in the body. For the more than 415 million people around the globe living with diabetes, Bertram and Ropers' research could have major implications for how individuals manage their insulin levels and conserve beta cells.

Funded by the National Science Foundation, Bertram collaborates with Roberto Vincis, assistant professor at Department of Biological Sciencesand Assistant Professor Tom Needham and Associate Professor Martin Bauer, both of Department of Mathematics, to investigate how taste is processed in the brain. In collaboration with assistant professors Douglas Storace in the Department of Biological Sciences and Bhargav Karamched in the Department of Mathematics, Bertram studies the neural basis of the sense of smell. Both projects contribute to a better understanding of how our brain encodes information about the foods we eat and the smells we taste, combining knowledge in biology, mathematics and neuroscience.

I like working in teams and the success of most research projects depends on the team behind it; My co-workers have all been part of the ecosystem that is my work, Bertram said. Wherever you go in the academic world, you have the opportunity to meet potential collaborators at every conference I've attended, even if I don't remember the lectures, I always remember the people I met along the way.

Bertram earned his doctorate from FSU in 1993 and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the National Institutes of Health. He has served as a faculty member at FSU since 2001 and has received several university awards, including the 2017 Graduate Faculty Mentor Award and 2019 Distinguished Research Professor Award. Bertram was named the Tam Family Professor of Mathematics in 2019 and a fellow of the Society for Mathematical Biology in 2022. He has served as deputy editor of Mathematical Biosciences, a monthly peer-reviewed journal, since 2013 and serves on the editorial board of the Biophysical Journal and Bulletin of Mathematical Biology, official publication of SMB.

Dr. Bertram is one of the most popular members of FSU's mathematics department and is highly regarded in a field that spans a wide range of biological and mathematical fields, said Nick Cogan, professor of mathematics and SMB member. Through my collaborations and interactions with Dr. Bertram, I have learned and incorporated some of his unique scientific and mathematical techniques into my research. I have no doubt that he will be an excellent SMB board member and will continue to raise FSUs visibility in academia.

To learn more about FSU's Department of Mathematics, visit math.fsu.edu.