Seminole Gaming/Hard Rock International was named the best managed company in the US for 2024





HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Seminole Gaming / Hard Rock International has been selected as the best managed company in the US for the fourth year in a row. The award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journalrecognizes the achievements of private American companies and the successes of their management teams. “We are proud that for the fourth year in a row we have been selected as the best managed company in the USA in this prestigious program,” he said. Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. “This is an ongoing recognition of our executives and team members around the world, who create a great place to work and build a career by providing an unforgettable guest experience at Hard Rock and Seminole Hard Rock. casinosRock hotels, resorts, cafes and shops.” The best US managed companies are part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries. About the Best Managed Companies program:

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. US nominees have income of at least 250 million dollars. Thousands of private companies worldwide have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that assesses four key criteria in their management skills and practices, strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com. About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most recognized companies globally with locations in over 70 countries comprising 309 locations comprising owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinosRock Shop, Live performance venues and cafes. Her Unity from Hard Rock The global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love at participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, sports retail and online gaming platform. Starting with one Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by JD Power's North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in exceptional guest satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top high-end hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately held gaming company designated as the best managed company in the US by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored four times. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and Junior Ranks and a leading large employer in the travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment industries. At the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Earth Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grade ratings from the major investment grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) ​​and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com OR shop.hardrock.com. About Seminole Gaming:

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino businesses for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been known for its innovation and success in the industry. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian tribe in North America to open Ultimate Bingo, a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming is currently the only gaming company with investment grade ratings from all three major investment grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Corporation (Baa2) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). *Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure. SOURCE Hard Rock International

