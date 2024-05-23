International
Biodiversity Day: A deep relationship with nature
For International Biodiversity Day, I preface an interview with indigenous leader and rights activist Arkilaus Kladit with an exploration of the natural wonders located in the rich forests of New Guinea, and in particular its western region known as Papua in Indonesia . This island, the second largest island in the world after Greenland, stands as a biodiversity hotspot.
Shaped like its native Bird of Paradise, the island is on the front lines of biodiversity and climate crises due to a relentless push by agribusiness companies, backed by international finance, that want to clear its forests to give way to palm oil and paper pulp. , and other plantations. Indigenous peoples across the island are embroiled in battles with outsiders and governments that underestimate the strength of the indigenous connection to the land and choose not to value their right to forest-based economies that protect their cultural and natural heritage.
And what a legacy it is! The diversity and ruggedness of the terrain has allowed for a flourishing of different cultures throughout New Guinea, with hundreds of different languages in dozens of separate speech lines. While indigenous land management methods and traditions vary from place to place in New Guinea in accordance with local ecological conditions, the common thread is the indigenous connection to the land. This is why land rights are so important across the island, including in Papua. And indeed, there, all the land is owned by someone, hence the expression Papua Bukan Tanah Kosong (Papua is not an empty land).
New Guinea is also like a treasure chest filled with a kaleidoscopic array of unique animals. In addition to birds of paradise, the islands' treetops are home to solitary marsupial planes, various species of tree kangaroo; and the downy cuscus family, including the critically endangered blue-eyed spotted cuscus.
Down on the forest floor, giant cassowary birds roam and four species of Echidnas egg-laying mammals raise their eggs (babies). One of these Echidna species is named after the much-loved nature broadcaster, David Attenborough.
Perhaps less cuddly, though no less impressive, there are also crocodiles and giant 2.5 meter monitor lizards that rival the length of the famous Komodo Dragon and unlike dragons, these are at home in trees! There is also a wealth of bats, snakes, frogs, crabs, fish and insects along with many other classes and orders of animals. Due to the inaccessibility of most of New Guinea's ecosystems, scientists are sure that there are still many more species that they have yet to discover and describe.
When it comes to plants, the island of New Guinea really delivers. In 2020, a hundred botanists working together announced that the island was home to 13,634 plant species. This is more than any other island on Earth surpassing the famous mega-diversity of Madagascar. In addition, two out of three New Guinea plant species are found nowhere else on Earth. This in turn allows for an amazing range of foodscapes – indigenous food systems that are healthy and serve to reproduce unique cultural ways of being.
The indigenous people of Knasaimos-Tehi
Arkilaus Kladit is an indigenous leader and rights activist who lives on Papuas Birds Head – the westernmost tip of the island. Arkilaus shares an insight into what the land and the forest mean to his indigenous Knasaimos-Tehit people in Southwest Papua Province, Indonesia.
“The forest is a precious gift passed down from generation to generation, an asset that supports our way of life. We are committed to preserving it, as it contains everything we need – from animals to medicinal plants, from our daily needs to places for our sacred ceremonies and traditions. Our connection to the earth is deep and profound, it holds us like a mother's womb. It is a part of us that we cannot abandon – we cannot leave our mother behind, no matter how far we may wander.
Money is just a tool that helps support our lives, but we can survive without it as we have access to enough food and resources for our daily needs.
Our rituals are sacred and enduring and they will never fade because they bring blessings and connect us to our ancestors. Each of our clans has its own traditions and ceremonies to seek permission from our ancestors for permission and guidance. These show us how to use the land responsibly, from growing food gardens to finding timber to build our homes, and guide us on which areas are designated as 'Quantities' for protection and regeneration.
We are very concerned about the way the central government makes decisions about our land as if we do not exist, treating the land as if it were empty. This lack of legal recognition of our land worries us greatly and makes us feel very fearful that harm will come to us. It is essential that the Knasaimos-Tehit people are officially recognized by the state to guarantee respect for our rights. The recognition would empower us to protect our land and forest and ensure that anyone who wants to use the land must first seek our permission, effectively preventing unauthorized access and protecting it from destruction.
But our goals go beyond securing a government regulation that legally recognizes our indigenous land rights. We are committed to educating and motivating everyone to understand the irreplaceable nature of our land and forest and that we cannot buy and sell it, helping everyone understand the importance of allowing us and future generations to manage and protect the land. To this end, with the help of our NGO friends, we are learning how to map the land of each family clan and submitting these maps to obtain legal recognition.
In the past, youth and women had limited roles in forums according to our traditional practices, but times have changed and now they are involved in all activities. We strive to continue this improvement, increasing our capacity to sustainably manage land at a scale that effectively meets our basic needs.
Our deep connection to the forests of Knasaimos and to nature is deep and intrinsic, we are a part of it, and the forests are our life blood, woven into the fabric of our existence.
Igor O'Neill works in research and communications for Greenpeace Indonesia's forest campaign
|
Sources
2/ https://www.greenpeace.org/international/story/67096/biodiversity-day-a-deep-relationship-with-nature/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump
- Biodiversity Day: A deep relationship with nature
- Fostering global innovation and bridging the talent gap
- Wyoming defensive lineman transfer Gavin Meyer is committed to USC football
- 94-year-old grandmother realizes her dream of wearing a wedding dress
- 'Our uncle died from contaminated blood.' #InfectedBlood #BBCNews
- Narendra Modi calls Calcutta HC verdict on Muslim quotas a 'slap in the face'; Mamata Banerjee warns BJP over 1,000 crore notice | Latest news India
- Vans' parent company is trying to turn itself around. His bottom line has only gotten worse.
- Heated hearing in classified documents case as lawyer for Trump co-defendant challenges prosecutors – NBC 6 South Florida
- Turkey grants visa exemption to Romanian citizens, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Who will win the 2024 general election?
- T20 World Cup uses the fast and furious format of cricket. The pace appeals to new and existing fans