The City of Vancouver offers a new 69-space child care facility in South Vancouver





This afternoon marked the official opening of a brand new non-profit childcare facility in South Vancouvers Marpole neighbourhood. Marpole Neighborhood House Childcare and Early Years Learning Centre External website, opens in new tab is a childcare facility with 69 spaces located on the roof of the newly built David Lloyd George Primary School External website, opens in new tab. The center accommodates infants, toddlers and children aged 3 to 5 years. This project is the result of a partnership between the City of Vancouver and the Province of British Columbia, where the Province contributed $3 million in funding from ChildCareBCs New Spaces Fund, and the City funded the remaining $6.3 million in construction costs through development contributions. This project is the latest in a series of school childcare partnerships between the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver School Board (VSB). The VSB seismic replacement program and new school buildings have created a unique opportunity for the City of Vancouver to provide childcare through an innovative co-location model that places all-day childcare facilities at the highest level of new and replacement schools enabling a one stop access for families. This model supports the city's goals to create a healthy city for all while supporting parents' ability to participate in the workforce. The City is pleased to partner with Marpole Neighborhood House, a member of the BC Neighborhood House Association, for the operation of the new facility. Neighborhood Houses foster community relationships in underserved areas across the city, including Marpole, and are uniquely positioned to link childcare with social programs. This childcare center is a much-needed addition to the South Vancouver area, which, despite having one-fifth of Vancouvers child and youth population, is underserved in resources for children, families and seniors. . The City of Vancouver plays a strong role in supporting child care for families through land use policies, regulations, municipal leadership and innovation. In 2022, Vancouver City Council adopted the 10-year Vancouver Child Care Strategy: Making Steps. We are very proud of the city's role in opening this new 69-space childcare center, as we know that less than half of Vancouver families who need childcare are able to find it, said mayor Ken Sim. We applaud the provincial and federal governments for their commitment to child care and are excited to see their continued investment. We are keen to support and do our part by improving the City's regulatory framework, leveraging partnerships and implementing our 10-year Childcare Strategy. The City of Vancouver is committed to continuing to plan for accessible, affordable and quality child care and early learning opportunities, ensuring that children, families and everyone in our communities can continue to learn, work and to flourish. quotas Mitzi Dean, Minister of State for Child Care Families in Vancouver are busy enough without spending more time driving. Including childcare as part of the school building means one less thing for busy parents to worry about. These new childcare spaces give children a great opportunity to learn and grow and help create a community where families can thrive. Nilda Borrino, Executive Director Marpole Neighborhood House The opening of the Marpole Childcare and Early Years Learning Center at Marpole Neighborhood House symbolizes a significant step forward for Marpole Neighborhood House, marking a period of growth and expanded community engagement. Neighborhood House's approach to childcare is unique, inclusive and collaborative, fostering stronger community ties and creating a supportive and welcoming environment for all families. Windy Lui, parent (daughter attends toddler program) Marpole Neighborhood House Child Care has been a wonderful place for our daughter. We are so happy to have found a daycare within our community with loving and knowledgeable educators who offer a variety of creative activities including neighborhood walks and active/outdoor play.

