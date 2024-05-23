International
Webcast: Are the floodgates open for UK corporate prosecutions?
May 22, 2024
The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act, introduced in December 2023, has significantly lowered the bar for UK authorities to prosecute international companies for economic crime. The Act also introduces a new corporate offense for failing to prevent fraud, analogous to failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act. Together, these dynamic changes open up a real prospect of companies operating anywhere in the world being exposed to UK criminal liability if their actions affect UK customers or parties.
The session compares and contrasts the UK and US position on corporate prosecution, provides insights into preparing for the wide jurisdictional reach of the new legislation and discusses the UK Serious Fraud Office's focus on protecting UK victims. The session also examines whether and how the UK whistleblower regime is catching up with that of the US
View slides (PDF)
PANELISTS:
Matthew Noonan is the former Head of Wholesale Enforcement at the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and a former Case Controller at the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO). When he was at FCA, Mr. Nunan oversaw regulatory investigations and actions, including LIBOR and FX related misconduct, insider dealing and market misconduct matters, many of which involved extensive work with non-UK regulators and enforcement authorities. Mr Nunan was also Head of Conduct Risk for Europe, Middle East and Africa at a major global bank. He specializes in fraud and financial services investigations, regulation, enforcement and white collar defense. Mr Nunan is a partner in the London office, a member of the firm's Dispute Resolution Group and a solicitor in England and Wales.
John WF Chesley is a partner in the Washington, DC office. Mr. Chesley has been repeatedly recognized for his white-collar advocacy work Review of Global Investigations, Law360AND National Journal of Justice, among others. He represents corporations, audit committees and executives in internal investigations and before government agencies in matters involving the FCPA, procurement fraud, environmental crimes, securities violations, sanctions enforcement, antitrust violations and whistleblower claims. He also served as Interim Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer for a publicly traded multinational food company. Mr. Chesley is a member of the Maryland State and District of Columbia Bars and has held a Secret Security Clearance.
Maria Brakovi is a senior associate in the London office of Gibson Dunns and a member of the firms White Collar Defense and Investigations Groups. Ms. Brakovi has significant experience in domestic and international dispute resolution, including litigation and investigations. Her practice has an emphasis on high-profile and politically sensitive matters, such as cases involving bribery, money laundering and allegations of cross-border and international crime. Ms. Brakov has acted in matters in the UK, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Sierra Leone, Iraq and Cambodia, representing a variety of clients, including governments, political parties, non-governmental organizations and private individuals. She has particular experience in advising and acting for leading technology companies, banks, crypto firms and financial institutions. Ms Brakovi is a solicitor in England and Wales. Prior to joining the firm, she practiced at a leading group of solicitors in London and completed postings in the Serious Fraud Office and a major retail bank.
Sarah Hafeez is an associate in the Washington, DC office of Gibson Dunns. She is a member of the firm's Litigation Department and her practice focuses on white collar defense and investigations. The experience of Ms. Hafeezs practice includes representing clients in government investigations involving the US Department of Justice, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory and enforcement agencies, advising clients on the development of their compliance programs and conducting internal investigations. Ms. Hafeez is admitted to practice in New York State and the District of Columbia.
MCLE CREDIT INFORMATION:
This program has been approved for credit in accordance with the requirements of the New York State Board of Continuing Legal Education for a maximum of 1.5 credit hours, of which 1.5 credit hours may be applied to areas of professional practice demand. . This course is approved for pass/non-pass credit.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP certifies that this activity is approved for MCLE credit by the State Bar of California in the amount of 1.5 hours.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is authorized by the Solicitors Regulatory Authority to provide in-house CPD training. This program is approved for CPD credit at the rate of 1.5 hours. Regulated by the Regulatory Authority of Advocates (Number 324652).
Neither the Connecticut Judicial Branch nor the Commission on Minimum Continuing Legal Education endorses or accredits CLE providers or activities. It is the opinion of this provider that this activity qualifies for up to 1.5 hours toward your annual Connecticut CLE requirement, including 0 ethics/professionalism hours.
Application for approval is pending with the bars of Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
2024 Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. All rights reserved. For contact and other information, please visit us at www.gibsondunn.com.
Attorney Advertising: These materials were prepared for general informational purposes only based on information available at the time of publication and are not intended as, do not constitute, and should not be relied upon as legal advice or legal opinion on any specific facts or circumstances. Gibson Dunn (and its affiliates, attorneys and employees) shall have no liability in connection with any use of these materials. Distribution of these materials does not create an attorney-client relationship with the recipient and should not be relied upon as a substitute for advice from a qualified attorney. Please note that facts and circumstances may change and previous results do not guarantee a similar result.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gibsondunn.com/webcast-have-the-floodgates-opened-for-uk-corporate-prosecutions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan says he refused more money than he accepted and was always disengaged like uncle Aamir Khan: Khandaani bimaari hai | Bollywood News
- Creativity and Innovation Day | Virginia Tech News
- Webcast: Are the floodgates open for UK corporate prosecutions?
- Should schools ban phones?
- ISAAC THOMFOORDE ADVANCES TO SECTION 8A TENNIS SINGLES SEMIS
- Bella Hadid wore a silver ballgown in Cannes
- The City of Vancouver offers a new 69-space child care facility in South Vancouver
- Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump
- Biodiversity Day: A deep relationship with nature
- Fostering global innovation and bridging the talent gap
- Wyoming defensive lineman transfer Gavin Meyer is committed to USC football
- 94-year-old grandmother realizes her dream of wearing a wedding dress