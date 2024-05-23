Webcast: Are the floodgates open for UK corporate prosecutions?

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act, introduced in December 2023, has significantly lowered the bar for UK authorities to prosecute international companies for economic crime. The Act also introduces a new corporate offense for failing to prevent fraud, analogous to failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act. Together, these dynamic changes open up a real prospect of companies operating anywhere in the world being exposed to UK criminal liability if their actions affect UK customers or parties.

The session compares and contrasts the UK and US position on corporate prosecution, provides insights into preparing for the wide jurisdictional reach of the new legislation and discusses the UK Serious Fraud Office's focus on protecting UK victims. The session also examines whether and how the UK whistleblower regime is catching up with that of the US

View slides (PDF)

PANELISTS:

Matthew Noonan is the former Head of Wholesale Enforcement at the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and a former Case Controller at the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO). When he was at FCA, Mr. Nunan oversaw regulatory investigations and actions, including LIBOR and FX related misconduct, insider dealing and market misconduct matters, many of which involved extensive work with non-UK regulators and enforcement authorities. Mr Nunan was also Head of Conduct Risk for Europe, Middle East and Africa at a major global bank. He specializes in fraud and financial services investigations, regulation, enforcement and white collar defense. Mr Nunan is a partner in the London office, a member of the firm's Dispute Resolution Group and a solicitor in England and Wales.

John WF Chesley is a partner in the Washington, DC office. Mr. Chesley has been repeatedly recognized for his white-collar advocacy work Review of Global Investigations, Law360AND National Journal of Justice, among others. He represents corporations, audit committees and executives in internal investigations and before government agencies in matters involving the FCPA, procurement fraud, environmental crimes, securities violations, sanctions enforcement, antitrust violations and whistleblower claims. He also served as Interim Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer for a publicly traded multinational food company. Mr. Chesley is a member of the Maryland State and District of Columbia Bars and has held a Secret Security Clearance.

Maria Brakovi is a senior associate in the London office of Gibson Dunns and a member of the firms White Collar Defense and Investigations Groups. Ms. Brakovi has significant experience in domestic and international dispute resolution, including litigation and investigations. Her practice has an emphasis on high-profile and politically sensitive matters, such as cases involving bribery, money laundering and allegations of cross-border and international crime. Ms. Brakov has acted in matters in the UK, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Sierra Leone, Iraq and Cambodia, representing a variety of clients, including governments, political parties, non-governmental organizations and private individuals. She has particular experience in advising and acting for leading technology companies, banks, crypto firms and financial institutions. Ms Brakovi is a solicitor in England and Wales. Prior to joining the firm, she practiced at a leading group of solicitors in London and completed postings in the Serious Fraud Office and a major retail bank.

Sarah Hafeez is an associate in the Washington, DC office of Gibson Dunns. She is a member of the firm's Litigation Department and her practice focuses on white collar defense and investigations. The experience of Ms. Hafeezs practice includes representing clients in government investigations involving the US Department of Justice, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory and enforcement agencies, advising clients on the development of their compliance programs and conducting internal investigations. Ms. Hafeez is admitted to practice in New York State and the District of Columbia.

MCLE CREDIT INFORMATION:

This program has been approved for credit in accordance with the requirements of the New York State Board of Continuing Legal Education for a maximum of 1.5 credit hours, of which 1.5 credit hours may be applied to areas of professional practice demand. . This course is approved for pass/non-pass credit.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP certifies that this activity is approved for MCLE credit by the State Bar of California in the amount of 1.5 hours.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is authorized by the Solicitors Regulatory Authority to provide in-house CPD training. This program is approved for CPD credit at the rate of 1.5 hours. Regulated by the Regulatory Authority of Advocates (Number 324652).

Neither the Connecticut Judicial Branch nor the Commission on Minimum Continuing Legal Education endorses or accredits CLE providers or activities. It is the opinion of this provider that this activity qualifies for up to 1.5 hours toward your annual Connecticut CLE requirement, including 0 ethics/professionalism hours.

Application for approval is pending with the bars of Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

2024 Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. All rights reserved. For contact and other information, please visit us at www.gibsondunn.com.

Attorney Advertising: These materials were prepared for general informational purposes only based on information available at the time of publication and are not intended as, do not constitute, and should not be relied upon as legal advice or legal opinion on any specific facts or circumstances. Gibson Dunn (and its affiliates, attorneys and employees) shall have no liability in connection with any use of these materials. Distribution of these materials does not create an attorney-client relationship with the recipient and should not be relied upon as a substitute for advice from a qualified attorney. Please note that facts and circumstances may change and previous results do not guarantee a similar result.