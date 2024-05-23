Rise to the great challenges before you, Ambassador Nicholas Burns urges the HKS Class of 2024





Burns addressed the great challenges facing the world, citing issues such as attacks on democracy, climate change, the dangers of new technologies and brutal wars. These are seemingly overwhelming challenges… [and] “Heavy issues to think about on what should be a day of celebration,” Burns said. But this is the real world you will inherit when you leave Harvard after tomorrow. I believe you can be agents of change, Burns said. And as a Kennedy School network you have that opportunity, but you also have an obligation as a Kennedy School graduate to be that difference. Alluding to President Kennedy's famous challenge to Americanswords that the Kennedy School has made its own, Burns reminded the graduates that their obligation is not to themselves, but to humanity. It is, Ask what you can do. It is not, what will I gain? It's not, what's in it for me? It's not, what's in it for me? It's, Ask what you can do to make this a better world. The Kennedy School demands that you not only engage in the world, but excel in the world. You may be overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of the challenges before your class, and we really can't blame you, Burns said. Or you can find the collective vision, the collective faith, the collective courage to do something about it. Burns also addresses what he described as the elephant in the room, the brutal Israel-Hamas conflict, which has claimed more than 35,000 lives, and the deep rifts it has created on American campuses. You know this much better than I do. You have been here on campus. I was 7,000 miles away in China. I don't come here to be judge and jury, he said. Echoing the themes of Harvard's Kennedy Schools initiative, Honest and Constructive Conversations, he asked students to reach out to differences with understanding and humility. All I can offer today is a sense of my experience as a diplomat in dealing with difficult emotional discussions about polarization, about injustice, about the tragedy that every life lost is a loss to humanity, to see both sides of a conflict. “ So as you graduate tomorrow, he continued, consider how in small and large ways you can be a force for civil discussion. Civil debate in a democracy, can you be a force for unity in a world that sometimes seems to just want to divide and even tear itself apart, be that voice for compassion, learning, understanding and unity. Photos by Kayana Szymczak

