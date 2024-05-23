New OPM Acting Director Defends Federal Telecommuting, Anti-Program F Regulations

The new acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, Rob Shriver, on Wednesday once again defended the Biden administration's approach to telecommuting and other federal workforce policies from Republicans, who have at times seemed disinterested in it. what officials have been begging for for the past several years: new data.

In various hearings, including with OPM or Office of Management and Budget officials over the past year, House Republicans have mocked executive branch leaders for not knowing how many federal employees are telecommuting at any given time. appointed and suggested they would be willing to support Biden administrations. teleworking and telecommuting policies, provided that the government provides public data on its use and its impact on productivity.

At the start of the COVID pandemic, mass telecommuting by federal employees was a justifiable necessity, but that necessity ended long ago, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman Jeff Comer, R-Ky., said last month. past. Still, massive telecommuting continues under the Biden administration, which aims to make it a permanent part of federal work life. How do we know this is in the best interest of the public? The only data we've seen on this is a study of federal employees themselves, and they think it works well.

Although the path to more up-to-date and readily available data on the use of telecommuting by the federal workforce remains elusive OPM is just implementing telecommuting features in its Enterprise Human Resources Integration platform, a recent report of the Congressional Budget Office comparing the total compensation of federal workers to their private sector counterparts included a new piece of information: comparing the responses of federal and private sector workers to the US Census Bureau's annual American Community Survey- , the watchdog agency found that by the end of 2022, 25% of private sector employees typically worked from home. compared to 22% of federal employees.

That assertion seemed to confuse lawmakers.

Did you say federal employees went back to work faster than the private sector? asked Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wisc.

It is not what I believe; It's a CBO report, and I'm happy to share it with you, Shriver said. And it's important to note that 54% of federal employees do not telecommute at all.

So you're saying that two years after the end of COVID, a higher percentage of federal employees were working than non-federal employees? Grothman said.

You mean in the office? Shriver asked.

I mean in total, Grothman said. [Lets] say COVID ended on December 31, 2022, who had a higher percentage of people in the workplace? And who had the highest percentage of work, period?

So federal employees were working through the pandemic, Shriver said. They were working on a maximum telecommuting basis, except for the 50 percent plus who had to keep showing up to the workforce day in and day out. What I am referring to is a recent CBO study that

Well, I personally don't know anyone who hasn't worked in December 2022, Grothman said. I don't know anyone like that.

Rep. William Timmons, RS.C., pressed Shriver on how the administration knows telecommuting is helping its efforts to improve service delivery and productivity.

“What is most concerning to me is that I have yet to see any data showing the benefits of telecommuting,” he said. Do you have any evidence that it is effective as a personal job?

That's the main question, isn't it? Are we making sure that the labor agreements we have in place are leading us towards the successful realization of the mission? Shriver said. I'm proud of OPM's achievements with a telecommuting workforce, whether it's policy achievements or progress in our core operations. We weren't there yet, and we need a partnership with Congress to get where we need to be. . . but when I see inventories drop from 35,000 two years ago to 16,000 for pension claims, the average processing time drops from 87 days to 61 days, and when our call center wait time drops by almost 50%, those are the metrics indicating that they were headed in the right direction.

[The] The private sector has real-time metrics to measure work output, but you're using results against actual metrics,” Timmons said. You can't track employee data to see what they're achieving, or you can this just like the private sector?

We do, Shriver said. It depends on the job, but as an example, those organizational metrics I mentioned, they boil down to individual performance measures. So our legal administration specialists, they process the pension claims that come in. They have performance standards against which productivity is measured, and their improved productivity leads to shorter processing times and a lower inventory pile.

Are you reducing your physical space costs as a significant number of employees work remotely? Timmons asked.

We have released some of our leased space across the country, although we have more work to do there to get to a new stable state, Shriver said.

Shriver was repeatedly asked about the OPM's recent finalization of regulations intended to prevent a future Republican administration from reviving Program F, a controversial policy that would have removed tens of thousands of federal employees in policy-related positions from protection. their civil service, making them effectively in -do employees. Shriver warned that if revived, it could cause a chilling effect among government experts against providing unvarnished advice to political leaders and would erode public trust in agencies.

It is essential that the American people have confidence and trust that the decisions, information and data presented are made by experts in the field, Shriver said. Especially when you're talking about risk to life and property, it's important that we make sure the American public understands the information they're getting is coming from experts.

Republicans sought to point to recent actions organized by some federal workers to protest US support for Israel amid the bombing and occupation of Gaza as a reason to support Program F.

They were holding their job, in a way, against this administration based on a political issue, and I think I would say it would be bad for any administration, Republican or Democrat, to find somebody who thinks they're hiding under a Hatch Act to provide this kind of political content, said Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas. That's what the Hatch Act is there for. This was directly aimed at the policy of the United States that this administration is trying to uphold and is important to the country.

The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in certain speech related to elections and campaigns, usually involving candidates or political parties. It does not prevent federal employees from expressing their opinions on political matters, and in fact specifically protects that kind of speech.

[Hatch Act cases] are fact-based determinations, and years and years of precedent determine how the Hatch Act is applied, Shriver said.