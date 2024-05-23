Vet Memorial does not work well in the family park | News, Sports, Jobs

To the editor:

I was asked to accompany a friend to a Park and Rec Commission meeting in March. Our concern was the expansion of the Vietnam Memorial that is now in German Park, we had heard they wanted to add more benches and call that area Veterans Square. We had heard correctly and were there to express why we thought it shouldn't, in fact, shouldn't be there at all.

When German Park was under reconstruction, many of us donated money to the effort. The project was to create a family-oriented park for music, art, picnics, etc. It doesn't include any sports diamonds, courts and hoops, just quiet, green grass and areas for people to gather. I have been to two weddings, a baptism and other gatherings there, with the paths and flowers it is a beautiful park.

Now they have put up a black slate monument with seven benches, and the plans available that night had about 40 more black benches in a rectangle that spanned the flat grassy area it sits on. The Vets group that wants this also wants to cut three trees, one is an ash so it's going anyway, but the other two aren't. New Ulm has lost enough trees to ash, oak beetle and road construction, let alone three more flags. The benches are stark, sharp black and shiny. In this area I have seen families playing croquet and other yard games. I have only seen one person there sitting and perhaps thinking or deep in thought, and then she scolded the children jumping from one memorial bench to another. What did they think would happen when a memorial was placed 50′ from a playground with tables used for birthday parties and 40′ from Herby the Hedgehog. Kids will play and climb, that's just a fact of a park, stitches will eventually be needed with the way those benches are designed and made,

Why was that memorial put there? And, yes, a Vietnam Memorial was overdue and well deserved. But not in the middle of a family park. Other ideas – how about the big green space right when you turn into the cemetery, next to the avenue of flags, a place where people go to seek peace and solitude. Or, why can't the Vet group work with the county and put it on the side of the courthouse that already has a dedicated area for all Brown County Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars. There is also the entire half block on the other side of the courthouse that is all grass and already has a memorial to the Brown County Pioneers, visitors can stop there and see all the memorials important to the area.

At the March meeting, said one of the Veterinarians “Just think how cool it will be when the flags go up and everyone driving up or down North 3rd will see those flags”. Well, I don't know how many visitors drive into town between German Street and Valley Street, but a lot more drive down Center Street, past the courthouse block.

The Vet Group said they have money left over from the initial donation and that's why they wanted to add the flags and more benches, why not use that money to move them to a suitable and honorable place in the city and let the park be what it is. it was originally intended to be. Moving it would then allow all the benches they want to add for others in the service fields of humanity, such as firefighters, EMTs, police, county sheriffs, etc.

Maggie Schwab

New Ulm