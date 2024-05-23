Biden to name Kenya major non-NATO ally during state visitExBulletin





President Biden is welcoming Kenyan President William Ruto for a state visit on Thursday, a trip intended to show that his administration wants to deepen US ties to the African continent. As part of a long list of new deals with Kenya, Biden will announce plans to designate the country as a major non-NATO ally, which comes with some defense trade benefits. Kenya will be the first sub-Saharan African nation to receive the designation, which recognizes the country's contribution to counter-terrorism work and its work leading a multinational force in Haiti. It has been a long time since an African leader had the honor of a state visit. Former President George W. Bush rolled out the red carpet for Ghana in 2008 and Kenya in 2003. Former President Barack Obama hosted a summit with a state dinner for 50 leaders in 2014. This is the first state visit by an African head of state in nearly 20 years. It's long overdue, Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters. China, Russia and other countries have actively invested in the continent, and Biden has sought to try to restore US influence, starting with a summit in 2022. Since then, Vice President Harris, first lady Jill Biden and seven members of Biden's cabinet have since visited Africa, but Biden himself has not, despite promising to do so. He told reporters Wednesday that he would travel there in February, a goal that will undoubtedly depend on whether he wins re-election. Biden met with technology business leaders from Kenya and the United States on Wednesday, recognizing the country's growth in the technology sector. The White House said the two leaders also plan to focus on debt and climate issues during their meeting. In the evening, Biden will host a gala with performances by the Howard Gospel Choir and country star Brad Paisley at what First Lady Jill Biden described to reporters as an elegant dinner under the stars in a pavilion made almost entirely of glass, looking up. our only sky.

