Iran prepares to bury the late president, foreign minister and others killed in the accident

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran prepared on Thursday to replace its late president at the holiest site for Shiite Muslims in the Islamic Republic, a final mark of respect for a person of Iran's supreme leader killed in a helicopter crash earlier this week.

President Ebrahim Raisi's funeral at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad caps days of processions across much of Iran, seeking to shore up the country's theocracy after a coup that killed him, the country's foreign minister and six others.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Mashhad, about 750 kilometers (470 miles) east of Iran's capital Tehran, many dressed in black and beating their chests and heads in a sign of mourning common in Shiite ceremonies. A truck carried his coffin through the streets, with mourners reaching out to touch it and throwing scarves and other items against it for a blessing.

However, the days of service have not drawn the same crowds as those that gathered for services for Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani in 2020, killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad.

It is a possible sign of public sentiment about Raisi's presidency, during which the government cracked down on all dissent during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, arrested for allegedly not wearing her mandatory headscarf as authorities wanted. .

The strike, as well as Iran's struggling economy, went unmentioned in the hours of coverage provided by state television and in newspapers. It was never discussed whether Raisi was involved in the mass execution of some 5,000 dissidents at the end of the Iran-Iraq war. Nor is there any information about what caused the crash of the old Bell helicopter carrying him and others through a foggy mountain region.

Prosecutors have warned people against showing any public signs of celebrating Raisis' death, and a heavy presence of security forces has been seen in Tehran since the crash.

On Thursday morning, thousands of blacks gathered along a main boulevard in the city of Birjand, where Raisi once served as a member of the Assembly of Experts in Iran's South Khorasan province along the Afghan border.

A few hours later, Raisi's coffin arrived in Mashhad. He will be buried in the Shrine of Imam Riza, where the 8th Imam of Shia Islam is buried. The region has long been associated with Shiite pilgrimage. A hadith, an Islamic story that recounts an event in the life of the Prophet Muhammad, says that anyone with sorrow or sin will be relieved by visiting there.

In 2016, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Raisi to head the Imam Reza Charitable Foundation, which manages a large conglomerate of businesses and endowments in Iran, as well as oversees the shrine. It is one of many bonyads, or charitable foundations, fueled by donations or assets seized after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

These foundations do not provide public accounts of their spending and answer only to Iran's supreme leader. The Imam Reza charity, known as Astan-e Quds-e Razavi in ​​Farsi, is believed to be one of the largest in the country. Analysts estimate its value at tens of billions of dollars as it owns almost half of the land in Mashhad, Iran's second largest city.

Raisi will be the first senior politician in the country to be buried at the shrine, which represents a great honor for the cleric.

The deaths of Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six others in Sunday's crash come at a politically sensitive time for Iran, at home and abroad.

Raisi, who was 63, had been discussed as a possible successor to Iran's supreme leader, 85-year-old Khamenei. None of the living Iranian past presidents, except for Khamenei, who was president from 1981 to 1989, could be seen on state television footage of the Wednesday prayers. Authorities offered no explanation for their apparent absence.

Iran has set June 28 as the next presidential election. For now, there is no clear favorite for the position among Iran's political elite, especially no one who is a Shiite cleric like Raisi.

Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, a relatively unknown first vice president until Sunday's ouster, has stepped into his role and even attended a meeting between Khamenei and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday. State media circulated photos on Thursday showing a meeting between the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and the head of its expeditionary Quds Force and representatives from Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels. This is another sign of Iran's government's commitment to those militias it arms against its rivals, Israel and the United States.

Meanwhile, former foreign ministers Mohammed Javad Zarif and Ali Akbar Salehi and other dignitaries paid tribute to Amirabdollahian at Iran's Foreign Ministry, where his casket was put on display. His body was later interred in Shahr-e Rey outside Tehran at the Abdol Azim Shrine, another final resting place for those famous in Persian history.

Give Soleimani our regards, a religious singer said as Amirabdollahian's body was placed in its final resting place, referring to the slain general.

___

Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.