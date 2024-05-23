International
Iran prepares to bury the late president, foreign minister and others killed in the accident
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran prepared on Thursday to replace its late president at the holiest site for Shiite Muslims in the Islamic Republic, a final mark of respect for a person of Iran's supreme leader killed in a helicopter crash earlier this week.
President Ebrahim Raisi's funeral at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad caps days of processions across much of Iran, seeking to shore up the country's theocracy after a coup that killed him, the country's foreign minister and six others.
Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Mashhad, about 750 kilometers (470 miles) east of Iran's capital Tehran, many dressed in black and beating their chests and heads in a sign of mourning common in Shiite ceremonies. A truck carried his coffin through the streets, with mourners reaching out to touch it and throwing scarves and other items against it for a blessing.
However, the days of service have not drawn the same crowds as those that gathered for services for Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani in 2020, killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad.
It is a possible sign of public sentiment about Raisi's presidency, during which the government cracked down on all dissent during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, arrested for allegedly not wearing her mandatory headscarf as authorities wanted. .
The strike, as well as Iran's struggling economy, went unmentioned in the hours of coverage provided by state television and in newspapers. It was never discussed whether Raisi was involved in the mass execution of some 5,000 dissidents at the end of the Iran-Iraq war. Nor is there any information about what caused the crash of the old Bell helicopter carrying him and others through a foggy mountain region.
Prosecutors have warned people against showing any public signs of celebrating Raisis' death, and a heavy presence of security forces has been seen in Tehran since the crash.
On Thursday morning, thousands of blacks gathered along a main boulevard in the city of Birjand, where Raisi once served as a member of the Assembly of Experts in Iran's South Khorasan province along the Afghan border.
A few hours later, Raisi's coffin arrived in Mashhad. He will be buried in the Shrine of Imam Riza, where the 8th Imam of Shia Islam is buried. The region has long been associated with Shiite pilgrimage. A hadith, an Islamic story that recounts an event in the life of the Prophet Muhammad, says that anyone with sorrow or sin will be relieved by visiting there.
In 2016, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Raisi to head the Imam Reza Charitable Foundation, which manages a large conglomerate of businesses and endowments in Iran, as well as oversees the shrine. It is one of many bonyads, or charitable foundations, fueled by donations or assets seized after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
These foundations do not provide public accounts of their spending and answer only to Iran's supreme leader. The Imam Reza charity, known as Astan-e Quds-e Razavi in Farsi, is believed to be one of the largest in the country. Analysts estimate its value at tens of billions of dollars as it owns almost half of the land in Mashhad, Iran's second largest city.
Raisi will be the first senior politician in the country to be buried at the shrine, which represents a great honor for the cleric.
The deaths of Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six others in Sunday's crash come at a politically sensitive time for Iran, at home and abroad.
Raisi, who was 63, had been discussed as a possible successor to Iran's supreme leader, 85-year-old Khamenei. None of the living Iranian past presidents, except for Khamenei, who was president from 1981 to 1989, could be seen on state television footage of the Wednesday prayers. Authorities offered no explanation for their apparent absence.
Iran has set June 28 as the next presidential election. For now, there is no clear favorite for the position among Iran's political elite, especially no one who is a Shiite cleric like Raisi.
Acting President Mohammad Mokhber, a relatively unknown first vice president until Sunday's ouster, has stepped into his role and even attended a meeting between Khamenei and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday. State media circulated photos on Thursday showing a meeting between the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and the head of its expeditionary Quds Force and representatives from Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels. This is another sign of Iran's government's commitment to those militias it arms against its rivals, Israel and the United States.
Meanwhile, former foreign ministers Mohammed Javad Zarif and Ali Akbar Salehi and other dignitaries paid tribute to Amirabdollahian at Iran's Foreign Ministry, where his casket was put on display. His body was later interred in Shahr-e Rey outside Tehran at the Abdol Azim Shrine, another final resting place for those famous in Persian history.
Give Soleimani our regards, a religious singer said as Amirabdollahian's body was placed in its final resting place, referring to the slain general.
___
Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/iran-prepares-bury-late-president-foreign-minister-killed-110491998
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iran prepares to bury the late president, foreign minister and others killed in the accident
- Why Comey thinks Trump's trial will result in a conviction
- Imran Khan castigates after Raoof Hassan attack
- PDI-P says no to Jokowi for national meeting, amid ongoing tensions between the president and his former party
- Festival of Red Ball Cricket at the Kia Oval
- Indianapolis Men's Choir Raises Funds for Indiana Youth Group – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indianapolis Traffic
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Whooping cough vaccine now available for pregnant women | News
- Investing in African connectivity and growth
- Is turbulence getting worse? #Turbulence #BBCNews
- Another brilliant round puts Flagler in the lead after 36 holes
- Model accuses Diddy of vulgar acts and claims she saved unwashed clothes from nights of assault for two decades