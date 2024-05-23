The trans and nonbinary student experience in higher education

HEPI's new report explores the experiences of trans and non-binary students throughout higher education

The report by Josh Freeman, HEPI's Policy Manager and Rose Stephenson, HEPI's Director of Policy and Advocacy, is the first of its kind in the UK and gathers new data to understand how trans and non-binary students experience higher education. Based on recent survey data and interviews with students and academics, it traces the trans and non-binary student experience from application, through study, to their lives after graduation.

Read the full report here.

Key findings:

At the point of applying to higher education, trans and non-binary people may face additional challenges. Almost a quarter (24%) of trans applicants have care experience compared to only 4% of non-trans applicants; on average, they also have lower A-level and BTEC grades. Trans and non-binary students are also more likely to have a disability than students who are not trans or non-binary.

Throughout their time in higher education, trans and non-binary students tend to have poorer well-being than non-trans or non-binary students. More than half of trans applicants (56%) feel rejected by others compared to a quarter (26%) of non-trans applicants.

However, of the three stages we have explored, trans and non-binary students are relatively happier while at university. For some questions such as life satisfaction, the gap in well-being (between trans and non-binary students on the one hand and students who are not trans or non-binary on the other) disappears or decreases while students are studying, but reappears or widens after they leave education. up.

Half of trans students (50%) and almost half of non-binary students (49%) have considered withdrawing from university most often due to mental health problems. This compares to 28% of the entire student population.

Trans and non-binary students are less likely to study subjects such as Business and Law, but are generally no less likely to study STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. In fact, nearly a fifth (18%) of non-binary students study Biological Sciences, compared to just 7% of males and 13% of females. However, trans students study Social Studies at a higher rate (20%, compared to 13% of non-trans students).

In the 2020/21 academic year, more trans or non-binary students failed to progress to the next year of their degree (16%) compared to non-trans or non-binary students (10%). Trans and non-binary students who achieved their degree were awarded good degrees (75% second first or higher did so) at a somewhat lower rate than their classmates (of whom 80% did so ).

We find that there is a trans and non-binary penalty, with these students earning an average of 2,000 less 15 months after graduation than their non-trans or non-binary peers. They are also less likely to be employed in managerial and professional roles.

Despite all these challenges, many trans and non-binary students we spoke to had a positive experience in their university environment.

The report reveals a wide spectrum of experiences, with many trans and non-binary students encountering barriers to financial support, academic success and social isolation. For example, regarding well-being, one student told us:

It is really hard to live in a climate that is playing for our downfall. The government, both historically and currently, is actively hostile to trans people. It is terrible to be a scapegoat for mere existence.

During interviews for the report, one student explained that before transitioning she had been very successful in recruitment rounds, securing four of the five jobs she applied for. However, after her transition, she applied for ten roles and was unsuccessful in any of these applications. She felt strongly that this was due to her presentation as a trans woman.

But other students interviewed gave a more positive note:

My experience has been mostly positive though my passport it had been changed before I arrived at uni so I wasn't in the weeds with tricky admins about name changes. My supervisors are knowledgeable about trans stuff and the student counselors here ARE really good

HEPI encourages higher education providers to adopt an interdisciplinary approach to support, taking into account the diverse identities and needs of trans and non-binary students. We recommend that:

Data collected on trans and non-binary students should be complete and consistent, in line with Advance HE recommended practice

Higher education institutions should pay particular attention to the careers advice given to trans and non-binary students.

Institutions should have a designated contact for issues related to gender identity, as a single place where students can go for support.

Hardship funds for students who are in financial difficulty should not preclude students from saving money for expenses related to gender transition.

All staff, but especially those who work directly with trans and non-binary people, should receive sufficient training to have a good understanding of the challenges that trans and non-binary students face.

Students told us that university name change processes can be arduous, taxing and humiliating. The students recognized that institutions often have a number of complex and interactive registration systems, but recommended that the process of changing your name be mapped out and simplified where possible.

Institutions should take steps to educate students and staff to engage in informed debate that is as respectful as possible, to engage a wide variety of viewpoints and to empower all groups of students to present their views.

The report also addresses the balance of protecting free speech while ensuring a tolerant and harassment-free environment for all students, including those with critical gender beliefs.

Josh Freeman, Policy Manager at HEPI and an author of the report, said:

The discussion about the experiences of this group of students has not always been guided by evidence, so by sharing this research, we hope to base the debate on the best available data. Our findings show that it is difficult to be a trans and non-binary student today, and these students may need more support for their well-being, finances and careers than other students.

But there are also some positives. Many trans and non-binary students have fantastic higher education experiences that exceed their already high expectations. That some well-being gaps between trans and non-binary students and their peers disappear during their time in higher education is a testament to the great work many institutions are already doing in this area. Institutions should build on this work and implement the direct and practical steps we describe.

Rose Stephenson, Director of Policy and Advocacy at HEPI and author of the report, said:

This report started from the principle that all students should have an enriching, supportive and safe higher education experience and this of course includes trans and non-binary students. Through the data analyzed and our interviews with students and colleagues, it is clear that while many trans and non-binary students have a positive experience in higher education, there are issues in terms of completion rates, award gaps and graduation outcomes for trans and non-binary students. Challenges with graduate outcomes lie with both employers and institutions. However, this issue requires careful attention so that trans and non-binary graduates can access the labor market on an equal basis with their peers.

HEPI invites policy makers, educators and students to constructively engage with the findings and join the ongoing dialogue to foster a more inclusive higher education landscape.