International planet hunters discover massive catalog of strange worlds | UCR News

While thousands of planets have been discovered around other stars, relatively little is known about them. A NASA catalog of 126 newly discovered exotic worlds includes detailed measurements that allow comparisons with our own solar system.

The artist's rendering of the 126 planets in the latest TESS-Keck Survey catalog is based on data including the planet's radius, mass, density and temperature. Question marks represent planets that require more data for full characterization. (WM Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko)

The catalog details a fascinating mix of planet types beyond our solar system, from rare worlds with extreme environments to those that could support life.

The planets were analyzed by a large international team of scientists using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in collaboration with the WM Keck Observatory in Maunakea, Hawaii. They are described in the present day editing of The Astrophysical Journal Supplement.

Relatively few of the previously known exoplanets have a mass and radius measurement. Combining these measurements tells us what planets might be made of and how they formed, said Stephen Kane, UC Riverside astrophysicist and principal investigator of the TESS-Keck Survey.

With this information, we can begin to answer questions about where our solar system fits into the grand tapestry of other planetary systems, Kane said.

The research team spent three years developing the catalog. They analyzed more than 13,000 radial velocity (RV) measurements to calculate the masses of 120 confirmed planets, plus six candidate planets, scattered across the northern sky.

Although the planets themselves are not visible, they have a visible effect. As they orbit, the planets pull on their host stars, causing them to wobble. As the star moves toward a telescope, its visible light becomes slightly bluer; as it moves away from us, the light is slightly redshifted.

This is very similar to how sound behaves. Due to the Doppler effect, fire truck sirens get louder as they travel closer and quieter as they move further away.

These RV measurements allow astronomers to discover and learn the properties of these exoplanetary systems. When we see a star oscillating regularly back and forth, we can infer the presence of an orbiting planet and measure the mass of the planets, said Ian Crossfield, University of Kansas astrophysicist and co-author of the catalog.

Several planets in the TESS-Keck Survey stand out as touchstones for deepening astronomers' understanding of the various modes of planet formation and evolution.

A related survey paper authored by UCR graduate student Michelle Hill, announces the discovery of two new planets orbiting a star like our sun. The first is a sub-Saturn planet with a mass and radius that are between those of Neptune and Saturn.

TOI-1798, a system that is home to two planets. The inner planet is a strange Super-Earth so close to its star, a year on this alien world is only half an Earth day long. (WM Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko)

There's an ongoing debate about whether sub-Saturn planets are really rare, or whether we're just bad at finding planets like these, Hill said. So this planet, TOI-1386 b, is an important addition to this demographic of planets.

TOI-1386 b takes only 26 days to orbit its star. Meanwhile, its neighbor, a planet with a mass close to that of Saturn, takes 227 days to orbit the same star.

Another study written by UCR graduate student Daria Pidhorodetska describe a planet half the size of Neptune that takes only 19 days to orbit its star, which is very similar to our Sun.

Planets smaller than Neptune but larger than Earth are the most common worlds in our galaxy, yet they are absent from our solar system. Every time a new one is discovered, we are reminded of how diverse our Universe is and that our existence in the cosmos may be more unique than we realize, Pidhorodetska said.

There are many stars that are not like our sun. If scientists want to make proper comparisons between our world and others, they need to find stars of a similar age, size and mass. Then we can make apples-to-apples comparisons, Kane said. This is the exciting part of the papers produced by Michelle and Daria, because they allow this.

Planets with even more extreme, ultra-short orbits around stars, unlike our sun, are also detailed in the catalog. One is so close to its orange dwarf star that it completes an orbit in less than 12 hours.

TOI-1798 c orbits its star so fast that a year on this planet lasts less than half a day on Earth. Because of their proximity to their host stars, planets like this are also very hot, receiving more than 3,000 times the radiation that Earth receives from the sun, said Alex Polanski, a graduate student in physics and astronomy at the University of Kansas and the main author of the catalog paper. .

Existence in this extreme environment means this planet has likely lost any atmosphere it originally formed, Polanski said.

Ultimately, this new catalog represents a major contribution both to NASA's TESS mission and to answering the question of whether other planets are capable of hosting life as we know it.

Are we unusual? The jury is still out on that, but our new massive catalog represents a big step toward answering that question, Kane said.