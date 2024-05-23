



Jamie A. Beggs AND Scott A. Tozier to join as the newest board members Ilene S. Gordon to retire from the Board MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — International Newspapers (“IP”) (NYSE: IP) announced that Jamie A. Beggs AND Scott A. Tozier have been elected to the current IP Board of Directors May 21, 2024. This was announced by the company Ilene S. Gordon has withdrawn from the Board for personal and health reasons, in effect May 21, 2024. Ms. Beggs, 47, currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialty and sustainable materials solutions and services. In her current role, she is responsible for all areas of finance and investor relations, as well as, at times, information technology and corporate communications. She is also helping lead the organization through a strategy focused on long-term sales growth by leveraging innovative and sustainable solutions, growth in new end markets and geographies, and expanding EBITDA margins. Previously, Mrs. Beggs served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hunt Consolidated and prior to that, spent a decade in various roles at Celanese Corporation. Ms. Beggs earned her Bachelor of Business Administration and her Master of Professional Accountancy from The University of Texas at Austin in 1999. She is also a certified public accountant.

Mr. Tozier, 58, currently serves as a strategic advisor at Albemarle Corporation, (NYSE: Eng), a global leader in providing the essentials for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. From 2011 2023, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Albemarle Corporation, where he led a team of over 500 employees worldwide responsible for all aspects of financial management, M&A, sustainability and sometimes, information technology, procurement corporate, logistics and shared services. Under his leadership, Albemarle's revenue increased from 2.9 billion dollars in 2011 until 7.3 billion dollars in 2022 and the market cap increased from 5 billion dollars in 2011, it peaked at 38 billion dollars in 2022, and is currently at ~$14 billion . Mr. Tozier was also part of the leadership team that defined the strategy for M&A activities as well as exiting businesses that did not fit the company's growth profile. Previously, he spent 16 years with Honeywell, where he held senior financial positions in the US. Australia AND Europe . Mr. Tozier earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Information Systems from University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1988 and his Masters in Business Administration from University of Michigan in 1994. He is also a Chartered Accountant. Ms. Beggs and Mr. Tozier will each be appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee and the Public Policy and Environment Committee in effect May 21, 2024. Mark S. SuttonThe Chairman of IP said, "Jamie and Scott are seasoned, global executives who bring extensive financial expertise and business knowledge to the IP Board of Directors. Jamie's deep finance, IR and audit experience in asset intensive industries that grow into new geographies, combined with Scott's track record of leading businesses through strategic transformations, including significant M&A, will be invaluable as we embark on our next phase of growth." Sutton continued, "I am very grateful to Ilene for her many contributions to the IP Board over the past 12 years. We are grateful for her insight and guidance throughout her nearly five-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer. independent of the Board, as well as her leadership as the head of the Governance Committee". With these changes, the IP Board will consist of 11 directors, nine of whom are classified as independent directors. In it May 14, 2024the regular meeting, the Board appointed Clinton A. Lewis, Jr.;as chairman of the Governance Committee. About the International Journal

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues worldwide who are dedicated to creating what comes next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa AND Europe. Net sales for 2023 were 18.9 billion dollars. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com. BURIMI International Newspaper

