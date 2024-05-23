International
International Education Personnel Office Recognized for Endangered Scholar Support – IUP Now
Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Office of International Education and two office members have been recognized by the Institute of International Education with certificates of appreciation from the IIE Scholars Rescue Fund Alliance.
IIE presented Associate Vice President for International Education and Global Engagement and Executive Director of the American Language Institute Michele Petrucci and Director of International Student Services and American Language Institute Emma Archer with certificates of appreciation “with deep appreciation for the efforts your extraordinary efforts to preserve the life, ideas and work of a threatened scholar from Afghanistan by providing an academic safe haven at IUP.
The awards recognize Petrucci and Archer and IUP's Office of International Education for providing “safe haven and an academic home to IIE-Scholar Rescue Fund Fellow Abdul Habib Khalid.” Khalid earned his PhD in IUP's Curriculum and Instruction program in 2020.
The IIE Scholars Rescue Fund organizes, funds and supports scholarships for threatened and displaced scholars at partner higher education institutions around the world. Since 2002, this program has assisted more than 1,100 researchers from 62 countries in partnership with more than 500 host institutions in 58 countries.
“We are proud to count Indiana University of Pennsylvania among our partners, and I am deeply grateful to Emma Archer and Dr. Michele Petrucci, for the President of IUP Dr. Michael Driscoll and to all of your colleagues at IUP for your partnership in hosting IIE – Fellows of the SRF,” said Allan Goodman, CEO of IIE, in announcing the honor.
“Thank you for providing a supportive environment where they can resume their important scientific work and rebuild their lives and careers. We look forward to continuing the partnership,” said Goodman.
Khalid, a research support coordinator in the Office of International Education at IUP, also offered his congratulations and gratitude to Petrucci and Archer.
“Throughout my doctoral studies as a Fulbright scholar and now, as an IIE-SRF scholarship recipient, IUP has consistently proven to be an invaluable and supportive institution,” he said.
“I am deeply grateful for the direct support of President Driscoll, whose assistance was instrumental in facilitating this new chapter in my academic odyssey. Working together with Mrs. Archer and dr. Petrucci in the Office of International Education has been extremely rewarding and I greatly appreciate their unwavering support and understanding.”
Founded in 1919, the Institute of International Education has annually impacted 29,000 people in 180 countries through its programs, helping to educate the next generation of leaders and serving as a lifeline for the most talented students, scholars and artists. endangered in the world.
As of 2020, due to support from the IUP Office of International Education, 15 international students at IUP have been selected for the IIE Emergency Fund scholarship, which provides funding for students facing financial difficulties due to emergency situations in their countries.
“The Office of International Education, with the full support of President Driscoll and Provost (Lara) Luetkehans, was pleased to work with IIE and Dr. Khalid to navigate his return to IUP,” Petrucci said.
“The logistical and administrative requirements were quite challenging at times, but after almost two years, Dr. Khalid and his family persevered and eventually arrived in Pennsylvania. We are pleased and honored to have Dr. Khalid to our community and we welcome his family as well. He was an asset to IUP as a Fulbright PhD student in the Curriculum and Instruction program, and we are confident that he will again be an asset to IUP and the OIE in his role as an IIE-SRF award recipient,” said Petrucci.
“Dr. Khalid and his family are valued members of the IUP community,” said Archer. “We are very grateful for the support of President Driscoll, Provost Luetkehans and IIE in helping Dr. Khalid return to his academic home at IUP. It has been an honor to help with this initiative,” said Archer.
In the fall of 2023, IUP saw its international student enrollment increase by 23 percent, for a total of 494 international students from 60 countries. This follows a 2 percent increase in international enrollment from fall 2021 to fall 2022. This enrollment is at its highest point since 2019.
Enrollment at the American Language Institute has increased by more than 72 percent, with a total of 69 students. For the past 40 years, IUP's ALI has offered intensive programs in English to students from around the world who want to improve their language ability and cultural understanding of the United States.
