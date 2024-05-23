The 'heat dome' leads to high temperatures in Central America and the southern US

Extreme heat in Mexico, Central America and parts of the southern US has left millions in freezing temperatures, strained power grids and resulted in Mexico's iconic howler monkeys falling dead from trees.

Meteorologists say the conditions were caused by what some call a heat dome, an area of ​​strong high pressure centered over the southern Gulf of Mexico and northern Central America that blocked cloud formation and brought widespread sunshine and hot temperatures. This extreme heat is occurring in a rapidly warming world due to greenhouse gases, which come from burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal.

High temperatures are extending across the Gulf of Mexico into parts of the United States, including Texas and Florida. The heat comes as thousands of people in Texas remain without power after storms hit parts of the state last week.

Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's forecast office in Miami, said southerly winds from the tropics carried warm, moist air north from the equator, which contributed to the unusually warm conditions.

South Florida has been hotter than normal. Miami International Airport recorded a daily high temperature of 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 degrees Celsius) on May 19. That surpassed the 86 to 88 degrees (about 30 degrees Celsius) temperatures Miami normally sees this time of year.

READ MORE: La Nina is on the way back. An atmospheric scientist explains what to expect

A heat advisory issued by the NWS was in effect for parts of Texas on Thursday. Temperatures along the Rio Grande were expected to rise to 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43.9 degrees Celsius) and 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) in the Davis and Chinati Mountains.

Experts say the heat event raises concerns about ocean water temperatures and their impact on the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

The region is transitioning from an El Nino, where tropical cyclone activity in the Gulf of Mexico and North Atlantic is typically reduced, to a La Nina pattern in which the likelihood of tropical cyclone activity increases, said Andrew Kruczkiewicz, a senior researcher at Columbia. Columbia University School of Climate.

Kruczkiewicz said the extreme heat adds another ingredient to the risk of tropical cyclone activity this season, as these storms are fueled by warm ocean temperatures.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that there is an 85 percent chance that the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1, will be above average for storm activity.

Mexico's brutal heat wave has been linked to the deaths of more than two dozen people since March. But the worst is expected at the end of this week and the beginning of next week.

Mnica Erndira Jimnez, of the Mexican Meteorological Service, said the current heat wave will be one of the longest and most worrying of 2024 because it is affecting the vast majority of the country. In May, more than 46 countries had record temperatures.

WATCH: Rep. Raskin asks DOJ to investigate big oil for climate change fraud

The situation is particularly dire in places like Mexico City, which on May 9 had a record high of almost 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34.3 degrees Celsius) and is expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) in the coming days. In the capital, heat combines with pollution, so ozone concentrations are expected to rise, the National Autonomous University of Mexico's climate change program warned.

The impacts on wildlife have shocked scientists, who reported more than 130 deaths of howler monkeys in the southeastern jungles and higher bird mortality in the northern part of the country, likely from the heat and other factors.

With below-average rainfall across much of the country this year, lakes and dams are drying up and water supplies are running out.

Protests have multiplied. A group of police agents blocked six lanes of traffic on Wednesday on a main street in Mexico City, saying their barracks had been without water for a week and the bathrooms were unusable.

Authorities had to truck in water for hospitals and fire crews.

Low levels in hydroelectric dams have contributed to power outages in some parts of the country, and this week the nation's largest convenience store chain OXXO said it was limiting ice purchases to two or three bags per customer in some locations.

The Mexican Meteorological Service predicts another heat wave for June, but it is expected to be shorter and not as strong as this one.

Nearby countries including Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Haiti are also experiencing abnormally warm temperatures due to this high pressure area.

O'Malley reported from Philadelphia, Verza from Mexico City.