Spirit Airlines and San José Mineta International Airport Partner to Offer New Low Fare Service to Washington's Reagan National Airport





The proposed service would introduce low-fare competition and create the only nonstop service between Silicon Valley and Washington, DC DENIA BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), in partnership with San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC), announced today that it will apply to the US Department of Transportation to launch new nonstop service between SJC and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport ( DCA). Spirit is pursuing a round trip for limited officials authorized at DCA through the passage of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024.



If approved, the new route will offer travelers the only nonstop, low-fare service between Silicon Valley and the nation's capital. The service would also boost competition by introducing a low-fare competitor and giving Bay Area travelers more choices to get to the Washington, DC area. San Jose is one of the largest cities in the country without nonstop service to Washington, DC, and this new flight from SJC would provide a closer and more convenient option for millions of residents. “Silicon Valley and Washington, DC, share important connections in the technology industry. New nonstop flights between airports located at the heart of these two communities would make travel easier and foster the opportunity for better collaboration between these influential markets,” said Matt Klein. , Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. “Our San Jose guests have truly embraced Spirit during our first year of service at SJC, and we appreciate the support from the SJC team and our community partners in pursuing this new service.” “In today's digital age, there is perhaps no more important place for our national leaders to access than the capital of Silicon Valley,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “San Jos is home to experts and entrepreneurs at the forefront of AI, data privacy and CHIPs Act enforcement who are writing code for the future and creating best practices to navigate the future.” “We are excited to partner with Spirit to provide the required non-stop service between SJC and DCA,” said SJC Director of Aviation Mookie Patel. “DCA is a uniquely well-positioned gateway to both the federal decision-making center in Washington and the booming technology hub in the surrounding region. Coupled with SJC's unmatched reliability and convenience for Silicon Valley and Spirit's low fares, this service proposed will provide travelers between two important markets with an exceptional end-to-end customer experience.” Spirit began service to SJC in June 2023 and currently offers nonstop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Las Vegas (LAS) and San Diego (SAN). The guest experience elevated by Spirit

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Visitor, which includes a number of initiatives aimed at providing the best value in the sky: NEW! No change or cancellation fees for all guests.

Spirit's Fit Fleet is one of the newest and most fuel efficient fleets in the industry.

Cabin upgrades with wider seats, increased cushioning, new headrests and improvements to our unique Big Front seat.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows guests to watch content from streaming services. About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to providing the best value in the sky. We are a leader in offering customizable travel options starting at one flat rate. This allows our guests to pay only for the options they choose such as bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi something we call La Smarte. Our Fit fleet is one of the youngest and most fuel efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the US, Latin America and the Caribbean, enabling our guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work The Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-airlines-and-san-jose-mineta-international-airport-partner-in-bid-for-new-low-fare-service-to-washingtons- reagan-national-airport-302154317.html SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ir.spirit.com/news-releases/news-details/2024/Spirit-Airlines-and-San-Jos-Mineta-International-Airport-Partner-in-Bid-for-New-Low-Fare-Service-to-Washingtons-Reagan-National-Airport/default.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos