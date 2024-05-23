The UN designates the International Day of Reflection on the Srebrenica genocide

Adopting a resolution of the same title, the Assembly also asked the Secretary-General to establish an information program on the Srebrenica genocide in preparation for the 30th anniversary next year.

She further condemned any denial of the Srebrenica genocide as a historic event and called on member states to preserve established facts, including their educational systems, in order to prevent denial and distortion, as well as any future occurrences of genocide.

The text, sponsored by Germany and Rwanda, was approved by a recorded the vote of 84 countries in favor, 19 against and 68 abstentions.

Massacre in Srebrenica

The Srebrenica massacre marked one of the darkest chapters of the war that broke out after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia.

In July 1995, the Bosnian Serb army occupied Srebrenica, which was previously declared safe zone BY Security Counciland brutally killed thousands of men and teenagers there and drove 20,000 people out of the city.

A small, lightly armed unit of Dutch peacekeepers under the UN flag was unable to withstand the Bosnian Serb force.

The brutal killings of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica by the Republika Srpska army were it is known as an act of genocide BY International Court of Justice (ICJ) as well as the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (THE ICTY).

Firmly against denial

Volker Trk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, welcomed the resolution as further recognition of victims and survivors, and their pursuit of justice, truth and guarantees of non-repetition.

The resolution is all the more important given the ongoing revisionism, denial of the Srebrenica genocide, and hate speech by high-level political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as neighboring countries.he said in one STATEMENT.

He also underlined the responsibility of political leaders in the region to engage in constructive dialogue to build peaceful societies where people can live safely and freely, without discrimination or fear of conflict and violence.

Germany: To honor the victims

Introducing the draft resolution, Antje Leendertse, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Germany at the UN, said the initiative was about honoring the victims and supporting the survivors, who continue to live with the scars of that fateful time.

The text is modeled after the General Assembly resolution that designated April 7 as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

It also underscores the role of international courts in fighting impunity and ensuring accountability for genocide and contains language against genocide denial and glorification of perpetrators, she added.

She also spoke out against false accusations, saying that the resolution is not directed against anyone.

Not against Serbia, a precious member of this Organization. If at all, it is directed against the perpetrators of the genocide, Ambassador Leendertse added.

I therefore invite everyone to judge the text on its merits and support our call to commemorate and reflect on what happened in Srebrenica nearly thirty years ago.

Serbia: Pandora's Box

Serbian President Aleksandar Vui labeled the text highly politicized, saying it would open a Pandora's box.

The draft resolution was hidden from its authors, he said, adding that it lacked a comprehensive process compared to the resolution on Rwanda, which was prepared in a very transparent manner.

He recalled the discussions on this issue in the Security Council in March.

When we wanted to discuss the bombing of Serbia in 1999, they told us not to look at the past, look at the future that happened 25 years ago. Two days after that, we found out that they were preparing this kind of resolution regarding the events of four years ago as well. [1999]he said.

When they have some political needs, they can go deep into the past. When someone else refers to the past, in that case the facts don't matter.

With the verdicts and sentences already handed down through the judicial process, the resolution would now only deepen divisions and lead to instability, President Vui added.

This is not about reconciliation, nor about memories, this is something that will simply open an old wound and create utter political havoc. Not only in our region, but also here, in this hall, he argued.