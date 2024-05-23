Tabor students fight food waste at the Global Ideas Institute





IN Global Institute of Ideas, students collaborate with peers, mentors, and experts from around the world to find solutions to complex real-world issues. For the first in-person convention since the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of five Tabor students traveled to the Munk School at the University of Toronto to address this year's challenge: reduce global food waste by 50% by 2030. On Friday, April 19, 2024, Quinn Weggler '25, Winter Vetrone '24, Chloe Nash '25, Mohamed Mohamed '24, and Ashley Li '24 presented their strategy at the forum's final symposium. Since October 2023, they have worked under the mentorship of a graduate student at the University of Toronto to create an approach that promotes education and engagement within the school community, building on the work that Tabor's Dining Hall is already doing. To gather information on the current operations of Tabor Dining Hall, students conducted an interview with Tim Mahon, Director of Dining Services, and administered a school-wide survey to gather feedback about menu and more. Their final strategy was described as “creative” and “elegant” by the judges. Some of the steps in their plan include partnering with a composting company, creating an anti-food waste club on campus, raising awareness through all-school presentations and infographics on school monitors, and creating a plan to share with schools. ​others operated by Flik Dining. and ISL. At the April 25 all-school assembly, they introduced their newly formed school-wide Food Waste Warriors club, which they hope will not only introduce new leadership roles and service opportunities on campus, but also to motivate the school community to participate in the anti-food waste movement. The Global Ideas Institute is an example of Tabor's commitment to creating and fostering a globally minded community. Creating educational partnerships, like those formed at the University of Toronto, enables students to gain a deeper understanding of the world, their role within it, and the global impact they have. This understanding is achieved through the cultivation of diverse cultural connections and the lively exchange of ideas, research, resources and more. Watch the student presentation below and find a photo slideshow here. undefined

