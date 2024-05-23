Suzano and International Paper address the rumours, details still unclear





Suzano and International Paper both acknowledged rumors of a pending transaction for the first time this week, but made it clear there is no agreement on any potential deal. Rumors have been swirling since Reuters published a story with an anonymous source on May 7 that said the Brazil-based company was interested in buying International Paper. The story noted that this would be conditional on IP abandoning its plan to buy UK-based DS Smith. Earlier this week, reported Reuters that Suzanne may prepare to increase its supply. Suzanos stock prices fluctuated in the wake of that story, prompting regulators to demand an explanation from the company. This led to a May 22 deposit of securities by Suzano, marking the first official confirmation of a possible transaction. [C]Considering the occurrence of atypical fluctuations, the company confirms its interest in international paper assets,” Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci said in the filing. “However, it reiterates that, so far, there is no agreement, binding. or otherwise, nor any decision or discussion by the company's management regarding a potential transaction that meets the minimum materiality required to qualify as a material fact.” Also on Wednesday, new IP CEO Andy Silvernail took part in a call with sell-side analysts to discuss his priorities for the company. During that discussion, according to a report from Truist Securities that was corroborated by a report from RBC Capital Markets, Mr. Silvernail noted that IP is not actively engaged with Suzano and said the company remained focused on the DS Smith deal. The IP had not previously accepted the agreement, beyond a Statement of May 7 which said it had no comment on the rumors or speculation contained in recent media reports. Michael Roxland, senior paper and packaging analyst at Truist Securities, said in an initial note Wednesday to investors that the wording in Suzano's filing appears to suggest that Suzano may also be evaluating a buyout of individual assets. He speculated that this could be IP's Global Cellulose Fibers division, as Suzano already processes fluff pulp and is looking to increase production. The company's Industrial Packaging division, which includes boxes and a range of products, accounts for the majority of IP's overall sales. Executives have focused on improving margins in that area through multiple strategies, including raising prices and closing some factories. of GCF businessfocuses on absorbent and SPECIALTY products such as baby diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence and wipes.Suzanneoffers products in many of these marketsincluding what it describes as the world's first eucalyptus fluff pulp. During the first quarter, GCF's business accounted for $704 million of IP totaling $4.6 billion in net sales. The division reported an operating loss of $47 million in the first quarter, and $17 million for 2023. IP has previously said it is focused on optimizing costs, including via CAR closures, and further alignment with key customers. The company's GCF assets aim to produce a an estimated 2.8 million metric tons with fluff and special material per year. Silvernail said on the call with analysts that any piece of IP could be up for potential valuation, according to Roxland. While he has so far largely focused his efforts on Industrial Packaging, Mr Silvernail admits there is work to be done at GCF with the company poised to make a decision on whether GCF will remain part of the portfolio sometime within 6-12 next month, he wrote. The company previously said it intends to close the DS Smith transaction from Q4. IP did not respond to a request for comment on Suzano or a potential valuation of the GCF business.

