Tallahassee International Airport plays a key role in the cities economic growth News Archive





Tallahassee International Airport plays a key role in the city's economic growth

Tallahassee Democrat – My View – May 23, 2024 | David Pollard

May 23, 2024

As director of Tallahassee International Airport, I am extremely proud to see Tallahassee recognized as the strongest economy in the US, a testament to our city's resilience, innovation and strategic vision. Having seen it first hand, I am acutely aware of the pivotal role our airport plays in driving Tallahassee's economic prosperity to new heights. Over the past decade, Tallahassee International Airport has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a regional aviation hub to a dynamic economic engine driving growth and opportunity throughout our community. Through strategic planning and deliberate efforts, we have seen a stunning increase in our airport's annual economic impact, growing from $399 million in 2014 to nearly $1 billion today, an impressive 150% increase in just 10 years. With the imminent opening of the International Processing Facility next year and the creation of a new foreign trade zone, our airport is poised to serve as an even more dynamic catalyst for business expansion, innovation and global connectivity. The International Processing Facility represents a transformative milestone in Tallahassee's journey toward becoming a global trade and commerce hub. This state-of-the-art $28 million facility will revolutionize international cargo operations, speeding up customs clearance processes and facilitating the seamless movement of goods between Tallahassee and global markets. By dismantling logistical barriers and increasing supply chain efficiency, our airport will attract international businesses, stimulate commercial activities and drive economic growth and job creation across the region. Furthermore, the creation of a new Foreign Trade Zone underlines our commitment to foster a business-friendly environment conducive to innovation and expansion. This designated zone will offer businesses unparalleled incentives, including duty deferrals, tariff exemptions and simplified customs procedures, thereby reducing operational costs and increasing competitiveness on the global stage. From startups to multinational corporations, Tallahassee businesses will leverage the strategic advantages of the Foreign Trade Zone, empowering them to thrive in today's interconnected marketplace. As we continue to open doors to global markets, facilitate trade and empower businesses to thrive, Tallahassee International Airport remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping Tallahassee's future as a vibrant center of commerce, innovation and opportunity.

