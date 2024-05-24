Believers mark the birth of Buddha | News, Sports, Jobs





A devotee knelt and gently touched his head on the dome of the Boudhanath Stupa, an iconic Buddhist monument in Kathmandu, as a sign of respect on Thursday, which marks the birth of Buddha. Buddha's birthday is a sacred occasion for all Buddhists, but it is celebrated on different dates depending on the school of Buddhism or the country to which it belongs. In many parts of Asia, the holy day marks not only the birth, but also the enlightenment and passing of the Buddha. In most Asian and diaspora cultures, Buddhists go to their local temples and participate in chanting, meditation, and celebrations throughout the day. Families decorate their homes with lanterns and gather for feasts. The highlight of the celebration in South Korea is the lotus lantern festival called Yeondeunghoe, a parade of thousands of colorful, glowing paper lanterns often shaped like lotus flowers that hang in temples and the streets of Seoul. In Cambodia, novice monks dressed in saffron robes joined elders begging for alms. Devotees gathered around the banyan tree, considered sacred, and watered it in Myanmar. In India, Buddha's birthday, also called Buddha Purnima, is celebrated as a national holiday, as in many other Asian countries. At the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamshala, northern India, Tibetan Buddhist monks sat cross-legged on the floor, chanting prayers as devotees lined up to say their prayers. In Ipoh, Malaysia, devotees unveiled a giant sacred 'Thangka' canvas measuring 197 feet by 39 feet as devotees walked under it to receive blessings and renew their spirit and mind. Sri Lankan celebrants decorated homes and streets with candles and paper and bamboo lanterns. Celebrations feature devotional songs and incense burning. And in Borabadur, monks released lanterns that lit up the night sky over the world's largest Buddhist temple. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/international-news-apwire/2024/05/devotees-mark-buddhas-birth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos