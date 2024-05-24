05/24/24: SHORT HEADLINE FOR FRIDAY: Domestic and international news! | The Wright Report | Podcasts on Audible





Share with a friend! (Podfollow) Join former CIA operations officer Bryan Dean Wright as he provides the latest updates on this episode of The Wright Report, your daily news podcast. This Friday's Prime Roundup offers a comprehensive overview of the most important events shaping America and the world. Inside news: Economic update: Grocery giants like Target, Walmart and Aldi are slashing prices on thousands of items, offering relief amid high living costs. However, economic challenges continue with rising rents, home prices and credit card debt, leaving many Americans worried about their financial future.

French President Macron visits New Caledonia amid unrest and the United Kingdom prepares for a snap election called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, hoping to capitalize on recent positive economic data. Financing the war effort: European officials approve a plan to use profits from frozen Russian assets to prop up Ukraine, a controversial move with potential global financial implications. Technological progress: AI and health: In a remarkable development, AI technology helps a stroke victim communicate in English and Spanish, offering new hope to stroke patients around the world. Listen now on PodFollow.com and share with friends to help us grow! “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” – John 8:32 Donate (no account needed) | Subscribe (account required)

