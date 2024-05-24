International
World News In Brief: Horrific attacks in Kharkiv, pleas to help Myanmar civilians, maritime court urges climate action, civil defense
Denise Brown said civilian lives must be protected during conflict by all sides, but in Kharkiv in recent days, they have been targeted in their homes, with businesses and transport links damaged and attacked.
My thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones to the strikes, she said, adding that as a result of the horrific attacks, thousands of civilians, including some elderly and disabled people, have been forced to flee. leaving your whole life behind.
Support for displaced persons
The UN and humanitarian partners have been supporting evacuees from the outlying villages of Kharkiv near the Russian border, Ukraine's second city.
UN Children's Fund UNICEFsaid the highest official in Ukraine, Munir Mammadzade UN news on Wednesday that any displacement or displacement is a lifetime trauma for these children.
They are already traumatized by the escalation of the war. Frontline areas are regularly attacked and shelled. They were already experiencing mental health problems.
International action is crucial to save thousands of Rohingya lives in Myanmar's Rakhine state
Thousands of innocent lives will be lost if the international community does not respond to ominous signs of another bloodbath by the predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar's Rakhine state, an independent UN human rights expert has said. said on Thursday.
UN Human Rights Council-Designated Special Rapporteur to monitor Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said the world appears to be failing a desperate people in their hour of peril as an unnatural hate-fueled disaster unfolds in real time.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled systematic attacks by Burmese security forces in 2017, crossing the border into Bangladesh, in what the then UN human rights chief described as a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.
Reliable sources
Mr Andrews said there were alarming and credible reports of widespread killings, enforced disappearances and arson across northern Rakhine in recent days, warranting an immediate emergency response from the international community.
With multiple armed groups operating in Rakhine as insurgents fighting military junta forces for control, he called on all combatants to respect international humanitarian law.
Mechanisms to provide urgent humanitarian aid should be established immediately and all parties should support the robust infusion of aid in Rakhine, the expert said.
The Maritime Court issues an unprecedented ruling that forces countries to reduce emissions
A group of independent UN rights experts on Thursday clapped his hands The unprecedented ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea earlier this week that countries have an obligation to reduce carbon emissions.
The ruling said that emissions that are driving global warming qualify as marine pollution. This is the first of three cases seeking advisory opinions from international courts on climate change measures.
UN experts said the decision provides timely guidance and makes a clear reference to human rights issues.
The court ruled that countries have obligations to protect the marine environment from the impacts of climate change and ocean acidification.
Small victory, big consequences
It is seen as an important victory for the small island developing states, which are on the front lines of climate change, who are gathering in Antigua and Barbuda next week for a major conference to chart the way forward for development. stable.
Experts said the obligations imposed on countries under the law of the sea are essential for climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as for healthy ecosystems to effectively and equitably address the triple planetary crisis that undermines the effective enjoyment of human rights.
Special Rapporteurs and other UN rights experts are not UN staff and are independent of any government or organization.
Protecting civilians must trump “narrow interests”
Marking Protection of Civilians Week, UN assistant chief Martin Griffiths has called on world leaders to forge a path away from narrow interests towards a future of protection for all.
He said it was “vital to go above and beyond compliance [with international humanitarian and human rights law]: to strive for the full protection of civilians against the full range of harm.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Security Councilconsidering the protection of civilians as an item on his agenda and the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Convention.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/05/1150151
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
