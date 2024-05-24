Derby to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day





























Derby to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day – Derby City Council







Published: May 24, 2024 Derby City Council and Derby Cathedral will host the city's D-Day commemorations with a memorial service on Thursday 6 June at 5.15pm. The service will mark 80 years since the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944 that began the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi Germany. This momentous event will be a moment of reflection and gratitude for those who took part in the landings and the wider Armed Forces community. All citizens and members of the armed forces are invited to participate. After the service the Cathedral bells will be unwound and refreshments will be served for those who wish to remain. Councilor Ged Potter, Mayor of Derby, said: “It is right that we commemorate the military operations that took place before, on and after D-Day. Without the events of that day we would be living in a very different world. I hope as many people as possible come and remember the heroism and sacrifice in this 80th anniversary.” Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Lady Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, commented: “The D-Day 80 celebrations in Derby will be a moving tribute to the courage and heroism of those who served. It is a time to come together as a community and honor their legacy.” The Very Revd Dr Peter Robinson, Dean of Derby, added: “We are privileged to host this commemoration in Derby Cathedral, a place of comfort and reverence. Let us come together in unity to pay tribute and express our gratitude.” For more information, please contact [email protected]. Share this article… FB flax TW WA EM

Cookies used on the site are categorized into 'necessary' and 'analytical'. You can read about each category and allow or deny some or all. You can see a list of cookies assigned to each category and detailed information on the cookies page. Necessary cookies Some cookies are required to provide basic functionality. The website will not function properly without these cookies and they are enabled by default and cannot be disabled. Analytical cookies Analytical cookies help us improve our website by collecting and reporting information on its use.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.derby.gov.uk/news/2024/may/derby-to-mark-80-anniversary-dday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos